Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Recalls Bonding With The Cast And How Sam Neill And Jeff Golblum Entertained Everyone
Jurassic World: Dominion's cast was locked down, but Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill helped to keep spirits high.
Countless movie projects were shut down as a result of COVID-19, including Jurassic World: Dominion. But Colin Trevorrow’s highly anticipated blockbuster was one of the first movies to resume filming, albeit with new health protocols. And Dominion star Bryce Dallas Howard recently recalled bonding with the cast, and how Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum entertained everyone.
Perhaps the most highly anticipated aspect of Jurassic World: Dominion is the fact that the OG trio of heroes will be reunited and starring in the project. This includes Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. According to Bryce Dallas Howard’s recent interview with People, the latter two actors were especially amusing on set. As she put it,
Honestly, I don’t blame her. While filming in the midst of a pandemic has its own challenges, Bryce Dallas Howard was seemingly thrilled to spend time with the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion, especially the iconic OG’s. Because who doesn’t want to have a jam session with Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill?
Bryce Dallas Howard’s comments show just how strict the lockdown was for the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion. Since the blockbuster was one of the first movies to resume filming, the health protocols had to be strong in order to protect the health (and jobs) of the cast and crew. And as such, the actors spent a ton of time together– both on and off camera.
While this type of isolation likely created some challenges for the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion, it also seems to have bonded the actors who brought Colin Trevorrow’s threequel to life. It should be interesting to see how this influenced the performances of blockbuster, especially as the footage makes it seems like the ensemble has a ton of group scenes together. Fans especially can’t wait to see the original Jurassic trio back on the big screen, and with significant roles.
It looks like Jurassic World: Dominion will wrap up the story that Steven Spielberg and company began back with the original (groundbreaking) Jurassic Park movie. There are a number of returning characters from the 1993 original, aside from the aforementioned trio. And with dinosaurs now living among us on the mainland, the stakes have never been higher.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently expected to arrive in theaters on June 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
