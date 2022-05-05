Watch Jurassic World: Dominion’s Chris Pratt Teach Sam Neill His Signature Raptor Move

Steven Spielberg’s original Jurassic Park movie changed the film world forever, thanks to its ambitious scope and groundbreaking visual effects . Since then the property has become a mainstay of pop culture, especially due to Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World franchise. The upcoming threequel Dominion will feature the original trio of beloved actors, and now we can watch Chris Pratt teach Sam Neill his signature raptor move.

From the looks of it, Jurassic World: Dominion will be the giant finale to the dinosaur franchise as we know it. Fans were thrilled to learn that Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill would all be reprising their signature characters in the summer blockbuster in significant roles . The OGs got to act opposite current franchise heroes like Chris Pratt, who recently shared an Instagram video teaching Neill and Maisie actress Isabella Sermon Owen’s signature raptor hand on the set. Check it out for yourself below,

A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) A photo posted by on

I mean, how fun is that? You can really tell what an ensemble the actors made up throughout filming Jurassic World: Dominion. And while the legacy actors seemed thrilled to reunite on the big screen, there were also clearly bonds built with the New Guard as well. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above clip feels like it should be required watching for any character involved in a Jurassic World movie. We see Chris Pratt, in full costume as hero Owen Grady, as he explains the reasoning behind his character’s signature hand move that he does throughout the trilogy. Rather than reaching his hand out as a shield, he’s actually trying to replicate the anatomy of a raptor’s neck and mouth. And as such, he can try to assert dominance when in contact with Blue and other dinosaurs.

Chris Pratt also revealed that the key to truly mastering his signature Jurassic World: Dominion move is lining up his hand with his eye. This allows Owen to make eye contacts with raptors, and further replicate their anatomy. After that, it’s all about making yourself as big and loud as possible to intimate the dinos. For their part, both Sam Neill and Isabella Sermon did a fine job at the Owen hand in the video.

Funny enough, this signature stance can be seen consistently throughout the trailers for Jurassic World: Dominion by a variety of characters. So perhaps a similar type of tutorial happens on screen during the blockbuster. After all, dinosaurs are now living among us on the mainland .