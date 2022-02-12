8 Big Questions We Have After The Jurassic World Dominion Trailer

It’s amazing what one trailer can do for a movie like Jurassic World Dominion. Though teases have been given here and there, the full weight of the story is finally starting to come into view. As the first trailer for director Colin Trevorrow’s threequel has now been allowed to roam in the wild, we now have a bunch of fantastic glimpses into the reality of this new world. Conversely, we also have eight big questions that are kickstarting the next round of anticipation.

Before we get too deep into the woods teeming with genetically-reconstructed creatures of prehistory, you should probably watch the trailer yourself. Whether you’ve had it on a loop throughout the day or haven’t seen it at all, we present to you the first trailer for Jurassic World Dominion .

Take a moment to relax and compose yourself, because that is a lot of dinosaur magic and reunions of fan favorites to take in. With that in mind, let’s start to ask the hard questions about "the conclusion to the Jurassic era."

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

How Do Jurassic World Dominion’s Dinosaurs Reproduce?

Right out of the gate, we need a lesson in the dino birds and bees in this brave new world. Showing the public a brand new baby raptor tagging along with proud mama Blue is absolutely aww-inducing, and it gives our dino protagonist a new facet to explore. But without another raptor in the wild (that we know of), gender-flipping DNA goes only so far in explaining how this new baby exists.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

What Happened To Ellie's Family From Jurassic Park III?

While we’re on the subject of family, it was fantastic to see Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant reunited, presumably in the Montana dig site we first met them at in Jurassic Park. But only raises another huge question, and it’s something that the Jurassic World movies have kind of skirted around: sequel continuity. In terms of Jurassic Park III, we have to ask what happened to Ellie’s family, and why they aren’t shown in this trailer?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Why Are There Jacked Up Raptors (And More) In Europe?

At the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom , we did see some dinosaurs being auctioned off the highest bidders. Some of those parties had their goodies shipped throughout the world, so seeing dinosaurs loose in Europe is not terribly surprising. Where the situation starts to get hazy is where those new jacked-up raptors we’ve seen chasing Chris Pratt came from. Could this tie back to wild dino breeding, or are we finally seeing “open source” dinosaurs roaming free?

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Is That A New Hybrid That’s Worrying Dr. Wu?

BD Wong’s Dr. Henry Wu returns in Jurassic World Dominion looking like a genius who’s either in captivity or exile after the events of previous two films. Whichever scenario is applicable, the trailer frames him as being worried about a DNA sequence that we’re briefly shown on screen, which seems to hint at another hybrid. Granted, it's possible these could be two unrelated scenes, and we were previously told that Jurassic World 3 would have no hybrids . Still, those rules may have been changed or broken somewhere along the line. This is a franchise that loves to wave smiling as it ignores laws of nature and genetics, after all.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Is That A Secret Base Or A New Jurassic Theme Park?

Humanity does not learn in the world of the Jurassic saga, as we’ve seen with many theme parks and dinosaur projects recurring over almost thirty years of history. So this shadowy new spot of high tech appearance that Dr. Grant is flying off to looks like it could double as either a secret base for the as-of-yet unseen Lewis Dodgson, or it could be a new theme park just waiting to go online. Again, this could go either one of two ways, and we’d like to know whether to book tickets or practice invasion tactics to get in.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Did We See The Entire Jurassic World Dominion Gang On Isla Sorna?

Chris Pratt once teased Jurassic World Dominion as the Avengers: Endgame of the franchise , and the shot of the classic and modern casts together matches up to that description rather beautifully. Could there be a chance that this big team up is headed to The Lost World: Jurassic Park’s Isla Sorna? This setting looks vaguely similar to the worker's village in the first Jurassic sequel, and we already know there's going to be some globe-trotting in this new caper. If so, it would make total sense, as that was where the dinosaurs were bred and raised for the parks, and all the infrastructure was there for the taking in Jurassic Park III.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Are Owen And Claire Trying To Hide Blue Or Maisie?

In the aftermath of the previous Jurassic World film, Owen and Claire promised that they would look after Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon) no matter what. That responsibility is pretty taxing, considering she’s the only living human cloning experiment that exists on the Earth in this world. So when Owen starts talking about how “we have to protect her, that’s our job,” he could be referring to that particular oath; or he could be talking about Blue and her baby. Those scenarios are equally valid, but whichever one happens to be discussed at that moment seems key to what we see happen in this next adventure.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Could Owen Grady Die In Jurassic World Dominion?

Claire Dearing and Owen Grady’s relationship has been blooming throughout this trilogy. So as the finality this chapter seems to be sold with feels like an indicator that all bets are off when it comes to character safety, it feels like the stage is set for a major death. Those fears didn’t get any easier to deal with when Chris Pratt’s character states “I always come back” when told by Bryce Dallas Howard to do just that.

Killing off a major Jurassic Park character, or even Roberta the Tyrannosaurus from the original trilogy, feels a bit too much. But killing Owen might be the middle ground that shows that Jurassic World Dominion has serious stakes at risk in this final chapter. Could Owen have just signed his own death warrant, horror movie-style?