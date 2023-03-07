Keanu Reeves Reveals A+ Props He Kept After Working On The Matrix And John Wick

After working on movies, many actors like to take home a small memento of their time there. This usually takes the form of a prop that the studio technically no longer needs now that the movie is over. Sometimes actors are given permission to take things home, other like Tom Holland have committed minor acts of theft to get props off the set. Keanu Reeves reveals he has a few cool pieces from John Wick and The Matrix, and he didn’t even have to steal them.

Participating in a Reddit AMA ahead of the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves was asked if he’d ever stolen anything from his movie sets. He insisted that he never had to steal anything, but he does have a pretty nice collection. He brought home pieces of John Wick’s jewelry as well as one of the most iconic elements of The Matrix. Reeves said…

Not stolen… the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowski’s ever gave me.

Considering all the movies that Keanu Reeves has been in, his collection of props seems surprisingly small. Perhaps he could have more but it would have required him to sneak more stuff off the set, it sounds like he’s not too much of a fan of that idea. But for only having three items, what he has is pretty impressive.

The watch and ring are the only pieces of jewelry that John Wick really wears, both mementos that connect him to his dead wife. It’s a little touching that Keanu decided to bring those home and not one of John Wick’s many weapons. The emotional core of the story is what he chooses to think about. Or maybe it’s just that Keanu Reeves loves watches.

Even cooler than John Wick’s ring, however, has to be the fact that Keanu Reeves owns one of the original “red pills.” It's possibly the first one ever created for a scene in The Matrix that has become so iconic that it has taken on a life of its own in the ensuing decades. That has to be a prop that is worth a few bucks. Prop collecting is big business for fans and a lot of money can get spent on authentic items that were created for the movies.

The 58 year-old actor can probably get his hands on almost any movie prop he wants, he is Keanu Reeves after all. As such, these few items that he apparently owns are clearly special to him. These are items that either he was gifted or that he specifically asked for because he wanted to take a piece of these movies home.