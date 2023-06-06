Keanu Reeves Reveals The Most Difficult John Wick Scenes He’s Filmed, And They Totally Check Out

The John Wick film franchise has continued to up the ante over the course of its four films. The action sequences that we’ve seen are some of the best in modern cinema, and that’s thanks in large part to the hard work that Keanu Reeves puts in to make the action work. We’ve seen the sort of work that Keanu puts in to train for the John Wick movies but now the actor is revealing which sequences were actually the hardest for him.

Every John Wick action sequence looks incredible and also looks like it probably took an incredible amount of work to pull off, but some probably took a lot more training or were just physically difficult to pull off. For the most part, the list of the hardest scenes that Keanu Reeves gives Collider is probably exactly the list you might put together if you were to guess. Reeves said...

Oh my gosh! [Laughs] Let's see, the first one that comes to mind was the horse sequence in Chapter 3. I would say, just as the first time, the assault sequence in Chapter 1. I would say the dance party fight in Chapter 2. And I would say probably it's a tie between the Arc de Triomphe car sequence and the stair sequence in Sacré-Cœur.

The action sequences in the first John Wick likely look quaint by comparison to the movies that came after, but as Keanu Reeves says, because they were the first, they were still difficult. The assault sequence in the first film, which sees John Wick taking on a small army alone, has become the baseline of what we’ve come to expect from the franchise, but of curse the first time Reeves did it, it was a new experience.

The dance party fight in John Wick: Chapter 2 was probably difficult because it included so many extras, and so it had a lot of, literally, moving parts, that were necessary to get everything just right. It’s not exactly a shock that learning to fight and ride a horse at the same time was the most difficult part of John Wick: Chapter 3.

John Wick: Chapter 4 apparently really upped the ante, however, as there were two different scenes that were equally difficult for Keanu Reeves, though that’s not exactly a shock. The Arc de Triomphe sequence saw John Wick fighting countless assassins while driving and attempting to avoid not getting hit by a car. It’s an incredible sequence of fast-paced action. The stair sequence isn’t quite as intense, but there’s just no way that falling down that many stairs that many times isn’t going to be difficult to pull off.

Whether we’ll get a John Wick: Chapter 5 is unclear at this point. While The ending of John Wick: Chapter 4 gave us a satisfying conclusion recent indications are that Lionsgate is looking into the next chapter of John Wick. If it happens we can be certain that the movie will attempt to push the limits of Keanu Reeves again. What’s hard work for him will surely be incredible action for us.