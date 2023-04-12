Keanu Reeves Threw Girlfriend Alexandra Grant A Birthday Bash For The Ages, But His Pals Thought He Might Have Been Planning For More
Are Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant going to get engaged soon?
There are few Hollywood actors who are quite as beloved as Keanu Reeves. The Matrix icon has had a super successful career, but the public also adores his kind personality. Fans are super interested in his relationship with girlfriend Alexandra Grant, which is largely private. Reeves threw Grant a birthday bash for the ages, but his pals thought he might have been planning for more. Namely a possible engagement.
For those unfamiliar, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant met back in 2009, but didn’t go public with their relationship until a decade later. His generations of fans are thrilled with seeing the John Wick actor so happy, as are those who know him personally. One anonymous insider spoke to Radar about the birthday party that was thrown for Grant, saying:
I don’t even know Keanu Reeves personally, but I’ve got some FOMO. Because who wouldn’t want to see him and Grant get engaged, especially in front of their loved ones? We’ll just have to see if a proposal ends up happening sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed!
While the insider who knows Reeves and Grant didn’t publicly reveal their identity to Radar, they seem to have intimate information about the celebrity couple. And while they aren’t currently engaged to be married, those close to them seem to think that a proposal could happen anytime. Will he present both a red and blue ring ala The Matrix? Probably not, but one can dream.
Later in that interview, the same insider spoke more about Keanu Reeves and Alexandra’s relationship. It seems like the visual artist has had a great effect on the 58 year-old actor, and offered some much-needed companionship. As they put it,
It certainly sounds like wedding bells are an inevitability for Grant and Reeves. But they’ll need to actually get engaged first, and there’s no telling when that might occur. Still, the fact that fans are so convinced they’re right for each other seems like a very good sign.
Professionally, Keanu Reeves has shown no signs of slowing down. He recently celebrated the release John Wick 4, and there’s already plans for a fifth movie. He’ll also return to another iconic role in the form of the long-awaited blockbuster Constantine 2. And he recently returned to other iconic characters in The Matrix Resurrections and Bill & Ted Face the Music.
John Wick: Chapter 4 is still in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience. Hopefully an engagement is coming down the line sooner rather than later.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
