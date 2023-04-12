Keanu Reeves Threw Girlfriend Alexandra Grant A Birthday Bash For The Ages, But His Pals Thought He Might Have Been Planning For More

There are few Hollywood actors who are quite as beloved as Keanu Reeves. The Matrix icon has had a super successful career, but the public also adores his kind personality. Fans are super interested in his relationship with girlfriend Alexandra Grant , which is largely private. Reeves threw Grant a birthday bash for the ages, but his pals thought he might have been planning for more. Namely a possible engagement.

For those unfamiliar, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant met back in 2009, but didn’t go public with their relationship until a decade later. His generations of fans are thrilled with seeing the John Wick actor so happy , as are those who know him personally. One anonymous insider spoke to Radar about the birthday party that was thrown for Grant, saying:

He invited all of their friends and family and was really excited to celebrate with her. They've both had a crazy few weeks, and this was amazing. Friends hoped he would propose at the party.

I don’t even know Keanu Reeves personally, but I’ve got some FOMO. Because who wouldn’t want to see him and Grant get engaged, especially in front of their loved ones? We’ll just have to see if a proposal ends up happening sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed!

While the insider who knows Reeves and Grant didn’t publicly reveal their identity to Radar, they seem to have intimate information about the celebrity couple. And while they aren’t currently engaged to be married, those close to them seem to think that a proposal could happen anytime. Will he present both a red and blue ring ala The Matrix? Probably not, but one can dream.

Later in that interview, the same insider spoke more about Keanu Reeves and Alexandra’s relationship. It seems like the visual artist has had a great effect on the 58 year-old actor, and offered some much-needed companionship. As they put it,

They are very similar in a lot of ways and enjoy the same things. He lived a pretty solitary life for many years, so friends are happy that he has found companionship. They are totally committed. Pals could see them getting married. They are true partners.

It certainly sounds like wedding bells are an inevitability for Grant and Reeves. But they’ll need to actually get engaged first, and there’s no telling when that might occur. Still, the fact that fans are so convinced they’re right for each other seems like a very good sign.

Professionally, Keanu Reeves has shown no signs of slowing down. He recently celebrated the release John Wick 4 , and there’s already plans for a fifth movie . He’ll also return to another iconic role in the form of the long-awaited blockbuster Constantine 2. And he recently returned to other iconic characters in The Matrix Resurrections and Bill & Ted Face the Music .