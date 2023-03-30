Keanu Reeves Gets Asked About His 'Last Moment Of Bliss' And Of Course Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Was Involved

Keanu Reeves is a world-famous, badass action star by day, taking the world by storm in the John Wick films. But by night, Reeves seemingly just wants to hang out with his longtime partner, Alexandra Grant. The couple normally keeps their relationship under wraps, but the actor recently talked about a “moment of bliss” he had, and he couldn’t help but gush over his girlfriend in the process.

The Matrix actor sat down with People to talk about John Wick: Chapter 4, and what the franchise has meant to him. Reeves was also asked when he last experienced a “moment of bliss” in his life. The actor is famously sentimental, and he jumped on the chance to speak from the heart, and shared a romantic anecdote:

A couple of days ago with my honey. We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.

What an absolutely adorable story to tell. Reeves is clearly very in love, and he adores talking about his partner. It is very telling that such a massive movie star finds the most pleasure in just spending quality time alone with his girlfriend in his home. Connecting with someone is so special, and it’s sweet that Reeves found that connection with Grant. While many felt that Keanu Reeves was the Internet’s boyfriend, he's built a stronger, real connection with his longtime partner. It’s OK, though Internet, we still have Pedro Pascal.

The two have been dating for years but made their first red carpet-appearance together in 2019. Grant reportedly goes all over the world with him, and she even partied with Reeves and his Matrix co-stars. Reeves' partner is a visual artist who makes pieces with various mediums. They have collaborated together a book called Shadows, and they established a small publishing company together called X Artists' Books. Clearly, they have a lot in common, and they want to spend as much time as possible together.

It hasn’t all been bliss. Grant has opened up about struggling with her instant fame after publically confirming her relationship with Reeves. In addition, the couple had to deal with a stalker incident in 2020. While the couple has made an effort to keep their relationship private, public fascination with the couple often prevents that. However, this duo seems to be stronger than ever, and they are enjoying their “bliss”-ful partnership.

You can catch Keanu Reeves in his latest film, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is playing in theaters now nationwide. Audiences who want to catch up on the previous three films of the franchise can stream them all now with a Peacock subscription. For more information on other films hitting cinemas and streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.