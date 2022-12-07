Keke Palmer Claps Back At Haters Saying She Wasn’t Pretty Without Makeup

Keke Palmer just had a winner’s circle of a weekend. The actress, who led Jordan Peele’s Nope cast earlier this year, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and officially announced she’s pregnant with her first child on live television at the same time. But in the days afterwards, Palmer read some nasty comments and found it important to call out the haters weighing in on her attractiveness.

Following her big SNL debut, Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson were seen at a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden. In one photo that was snapped, via People , Palmer skipped the makeup for a casual night with her man, rocking big glasses and a neon green hoodie. Following the image apparently circulating, the talented actress said this:

I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣December 6, 2022 See more

As Palmer opened up, she noticed a number of comments calling her “ugly” because she decided not to wear makeup on the outing. The actress reminded folks that “makeup isn’t real” and asserted that she is “beautiful in real life,” and not only due to her appearance.

This comes after Keke Palmer posted a selfie of herself back in 2020 without makeup on to share that she’s been dealing with Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome throughout her life. With the post, she shared a longtime journey to correct it by doing things like taking Acutane, going on diets and so forth. She posted it to let others know dealing with acne such as this to know they are not only not alone, but “still so fucking fine.”

A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Unfortunately, due to the beauty standards society continues to enforce, women are often pressured and shamed into wearing makeup just to feel normal. Keke Palmer had to deal with this firsthand after a date night with her boyfriend. She should not have to be criticized and made to feel bad for being herself. The actress made a great statement, saying it’s “truly insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Ever since she got her start as a child star on Nickelodeon and alongside Angela Bassett at the age of 12 in Akeelah and the Bee, Keke Palmer has been a role model for women. She continues to show a good example for others by being transparent about her appearance between being all dolled up for SNL and going bare faced for a hockey game, and owning them both. Girl is literally growing a human inside her right now and she has to deal with “ugly” comments!?! She didn’t have to speak to it, but her response is a great reminder to not only her haters, but any internet trolls, perhaps to just not hit send on a harmful comment.