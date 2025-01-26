I'm Not Surprised Keke Palmer's One Of Them Days Is Crushing In Theaters, But I Wasn't Expecting To Be So Moved By One Aspect Of The Film

Spoilers for One of Them Days lie ahead, so read on accordingly.

We may only be a few weeks into January, but the 2025 movie schedule has already delivered a few solid titles. One such film is the buddy comedy One of Them Days, starring Keke Palmer and SZA. Thus far, the film has surprised at the box office, and critics have praised Palmer and SZA for their performances and lauded the flick’s direction. Considering all of that, I’m not surprised the film is currently crushing in theaters. What I wasn’t expecting, however, was to have been moved by one specific aspect of the movie.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont and written by Syreeta Singleton, the Issa Rae-produced film centers around best friends Dreux and Alyssa. The story tracks the ladies’ attempts to recoup their squandered rent money by the end of a day in order to avoid eviction. That proves to be easier said than done, as they face a number of obstacles while trying to achieve their goals. Serious shenanigans ensue, which make this an entertaining comedy, though let’s get into one of the more thoughtful elements of the movie.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What Aspect Of One Of Them Days Was Surprisingly Moving?

Make no mistake, this film is funny, as noted in CinemaBlend’s One of Them Days review. One scene sees SZA’s Alyssa being electrocuted while trying to get a pair of sneakers off a telephone line, while another sees both Alyssa and Keke Palmer’s Dreux being hurt by a bully who partly beats them down with her butt. It’s easy to get caught up in the over-the-top scenes, which are somewhat reminiscent of those in the long-dormant Friday franchise. Yet what some may miss is the movie’s keen sense of community.

It’s established early on that Dreux and Alyssa live in an apartment complex that features extensive damage. Given those closed quarters, the residents of the place have tight bonds and rely on each other in a myriad of ways. For example, there’s the sweet Mama Ruth (Vanessa Bell Calloway), who sells affordable snacks to her neighbors and also offers to house Alyssa and Dreux after their apartment is burned to a crisp during the third act. There’s also Jameel, a neighborhood stylist who can do someone’s hair in a pinch.

There’s also eccentric neighborhood wanderer Lucky (Katt Williams), who takes it upon himself to mentor the lead protagonists (in his own eclectic way) throughout the movie. A key portion of the movie that truly encapsulates the sense of community I’m discussing involves Dreux and Alyssa, in the hopes of raising money, planning an impromptu art show for the latter’s work. In doing this, their neighbors help decorate the apartment, prepare food and organize live music. And, ahead of the event, Jameel even fulfils a promise to do Dreux’s hair.

As a whole, I found this sense of interconnectedness to be quite touching and certainly didn’t expect to get that here. Still, I’m glad I did, as it adds to the nuance of this humorously sweet feature film. This should serve as a firm reminder that when it comes to a film like this, sentiment should be considered just as important as comedy.

How Is One Of Them Days Performing At The Box Office Thus Far?

One of Them Days made its box office debut over MLK weekend, and it earned $11.6 million during its first three days in theaters. Also, as projected, it ended up hitting $14 million by Monday, which is currently where its domestic (and overall) total sits. That’s especially impressive when you consider that the film has a reported budget of $14 million. It’s certainly hard to hate on a reasonable budget for a comedy, and other studios should take note.

I’m excited to see how Lawrence Lamont’s film continues to perform throughout its theatrical run. Quite frankly, I can’t recommend it enough, as Keke Palmer, SZA and co. are stellar. I also hope that when people see it, they not only appreciate the comedic elements but the communal ties it depicts as well.

You can check out One of Them Days in theaters now!