Keke Palmer Remembers Meeting Eddie Murphy For The First Time At His House: ‘I Forgot For Five Seconds That Your Daddy Is Eddie Freaking Murphy’

Keke Palmer has been in the industry for over two decades and KP's best movies prove why she has sustained a career. As a powerhouse child star who's still acting, it only makes sense that she’s met some incredible stars and notable Hollywood families along the way. A highlight for the actress and singer while growing up was meeting Eddie Murphy long before sharing the screen on Prime Video's The Pickup. She humorously recounted the encounter, which goes against the "celebrities are like us" adage.

Palmer talked with People about her streaming action-comedy hitting the 2025 movie schedule. She stars alongside Pete Davidson and fellow SNL vet Murphy, and shared that she actually met the icon around 15 years prior to working with him on the Tim Story project, without fully realizing she was standing inside Eddie Murphy's house at the time. . It all stemmed from an invitation by her longtime pals – his daughters. She explained:

I had never met their dad, so they were like, 'Yo, you want to come to our dad's for dinner?' And I'm like, 'I forgot for five seconds that your daddy is Eddie freaking Murphy. What the hell?' He was coming downstairs in his pajamas, and he was just playing a guitar, which is the sickest thing that he could play. I remember thinking to myself like, 'Damn, he really is about that life.'

What a wild moment that must’ve been for then young adult Palmer! Sure, as a kid actor there’s no doubt she met plenty of great celebs ahead of this, but Murphy is indisputably next level Tinseltown royalty. Per the article, it sounds like she remained chill throughout the evening, but I love that the glimpse she got of him was typical dad. And, when re-meeting on the set of the now streaming Amazon subscription movie, not much changed.

Unfortunately, The Pickup has been snagging so-so reviews from critics after it premiered earlier this August. People did seem to enjoy the costars’ motley red carpet looks with Pete Davidson, though. And the former two did have other bright spots earlier this year. The SNL alum partook in the historic 50th reunion late night show anniversary special. Meanwhile, the KP and SZA buddy film, One of Them Days, dominated streaming charts on Netflix after being a hit at the box office.

Aside from the highs and lows for Murphy and Palmer this year, both have big hits coming next year on the 2026 movie schedule and beyond. Among the 64-year-old’s projects, he’ll be returning to Shrek 5 (recently pushed to 2027). As for the 32-year-old and her whopping 11 upcoming gigs are Sister Act 3 and Spaceballs 2. Needless to say, there’s plenty more big happenings ahead, but for her to work with a hero of hers sounds pretty monumental.

I’m so pleased to know Palmer’s first memories of meeting Murphy, but it makes me want to know his! Does he remember one of his kids’ friends that tagged along for dinner one average night? And does he have as many equally amusing elements as the Nope star’s? One thing is for sure here, I hope they get to cross paths onscreen again.