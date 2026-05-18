Big Brother Fans Are Already Worried About Season 28's Live Feeds But Not Because Of Paramount+

Big Brother Season 28 is on its way to the 2026 TV schedule, and it wouldn't be preseason without fans worrying about the live feeds. Surprisingly, however, the drama this time doesn't involve needing a Paramount+ subscription or having CBS at all, but rather some new limits rolling out on X.

X recently announced a litany of changes for unverified or nonpaying users on the platform, which has some BB fans worried ahead of its return. The social media site has long been a haven for fans to share everything from their reactions to episodes to stay up to date on the live feeds while they work, but such feedback could change this coming season.

As it stands right now, unverified users on X will only be able to post/reply fifty times. Those who pay for premium won't have those same restraints, but many popular recap accounts, like @BB_Updates, are not verified as such. These accounts are vital for transcribing in-house conversations from the feeds, sharing clips, and general show information for people who aren't watching. Fifty tweets/replies a day may seem like a lot for the average person, but the aforementioned account sent out 98 posts the day of the Season 27 finale, and all of it was legitimately vital information.

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Imagine if accounts could only send out so many replies during Big Brother 27 when word first got out that Rachel Reilly was eliminated without being evicted or any controversial BB moment, for that matter? Ultimately, this is going to hinder the conversation of the Big Brother fandom at large, at least for those of us who don't pay for social media. There are already quite a few unhappy people on the platform:

Nah we’re gonna have to crowd fund the live feeds update accounts if they aren’t verified cuz I don’t have time to sit on feeds the way I used to years ago #BB28 - @hella_manda

BBTwitter how we feeling??? Ya’ll can’t cyberbully contestants and try to check people for their opinions on contestants now like yall did last season with the new tweet limit! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #BB28 - @TateFostervs

us big brother fans are cooked this summer #BB28 - @grandecstxsy

rip big brother twitter #bb28 - @cchhaarlliiee

gonna have to make 3 accounts for #bb28 - @tisthedamnnszn

I Wish Big Brother Would Bring Back The Rewind Function For Live Feeds

Big Brother live feed updates being impacted by X is only more concerning after the series removed the rewind feature from the live feeds in Season 26. With no way of reviewing conversations that happened overnight, X was a great resource for revisiting conversations or watching clips of what happened while I was asleep.

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All this to say, Paramount+ and CBS could be the hero right now and bring back the rewind feature to the live feeds in Big Brother Season 28. Of course, we don't know the reasons why the ability to archive the feeds was removed in the first place, so I wouldn't hold my breath on them returning after two seasons of being away.

Will X changing its policies impact the average casual Big Brother fan? I'd argue yes, even if they won't notice it. The information chain, every season, trickles down from the most diehard fans, and many casual fans I know have at least one diehard filling them in on what's "really" happening in the house. It may not seem like a huge deal now, but I predict it'll be a talking point once things really kick off.

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I'm still excited for the Season 28 premiere of Big Brother, which kicks off with a 90-minute episode on CBS on July 9th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping the live feed situation isn't quite as dire and messy as I think it's going to be, but I have to admit I'm worried about it so far.