Kevin Bacon Responds To Rumor That He Turned Down Patrick Swayze’s Role In Ghost
He's setting the record straight.
Hollywood is full of countless stories of actors who almost played iconic roles. Will Smith has played a lot of major parts in big tentpole franchises, but he has turned down just as many if not more roles that could have potentially made him an even bigger star than he already is. However, not every story you hear about a famous actor turning down a role is true, and Kevin Bacon is putting one such story to rest.
The story, as it has gone for many years, is that while the late Patrick Swayze was the first choice for the lead in one of the best '90s movies, Ghost, by the movie’s writer and producer, Bruce Joel Rubin, others were less sure that the Dirty Dancing actor was the right choice. As a result, several other actors were considered and even offered the role of Sam Wheat in Ghost. Kevin Bacon is one of those who reportedly turned down the role, but the Footloose star recently told Business Insider that’s not what happened. Bacon said…
In Patrick Swayze’s autobiography, he mentions that Ghost director Jerry Zucker wasn’t so sure about him. He lists Bacon among a list of actors, which include Harrison Ford, Tom Hanks and Alec Baldwin, who were “under consideration” for the part. Tom Cruise was also reportedly considered. Swayze doesn’t claim any of them were offered the role. It’s possible that over the years details have gotten confused. Bacon may have been considered as a possible star, but without ever being offered the part.
For his part, Kevin Bacon indicates that had he been offered Ghost, he almost certainly would have taken it. We can probably take him at his word. Nobody would necessarily fault him for not taking the part had it been offered, lots of stars have been in the situation of saying no to big movies. Bacon is far from the only one who is reported to have turned down the role, and if even only some of those names are accurate, several major stars did turn down Ghost.
It’s a good thing for the rest of us that he did. Even Kevin Bacon recognizes now that had Patrick Swayze not starred in Ghost, the film might never have become the massive hit that it was. Ghost was the number two movie at the domestic box office in 1990, and the film ended up winning Whoopi Goldberg an Oscar. Bacon would go on to star in the cult classic Tremors the same year Ghost was released.
The movie is so iconic that it was in line to get a remake with Channing Tatum announced last year. While we haven't heard much about the project since then, considering how popular the first film was, finding a cast the second time around probably won't be much of a problem.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.