Kevin Costner Is Apparently Spending Time With Jewel After His Divorce, And I Did Not Have That On My Bingo Card This Week

Kevin Costner recently went through a divorce that, by using the Brad Pitt/Angelina Jolie scale, was dealt with fairly quickly, with him and his wife Christine Baumgartner agreeing on terms in just a few months. The actor was rumored to have moved on pretty quickly, with reports he was dating the also recently split Reese Witherspoon. Those rumors were reportedly just that, but now it appears that Costner has started something with Jewel, and I’m not sure anybody would have seen that coming.

According to TMZ, the pair spent the week together on Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean, as part of a fundraiser for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation. Costner was there as a guest, but according to reports the pair flew to the island together and flew home together as well. Unnamed sources claim Costner and Jewel clearly had something going on. Though they were not attempting to make it public, it sounds like they weren’t that great and keeping the relationship quiet.

On the one hand, it’s not exactly a shock to see any two celebrities pair up. You date the people you meet at work or other places you go, and so celebrities are more likely to end up pairing up with other celebrities. At the same time, this particular pairing is certainly not one most would have predicted.

I’ll be honest, Jewel is a name I honestly hadn’t heard much in the last few years. She was a massive star when she first came on the music scene, you knew who she was even if you didn’t listen to her music, but that hasn’t been the case more recently. . Jewel made her biggest recent headlines by winning Season 6 of The Masked Singer a couple of years ago, though I admit that’s a show I don’t watch.

Jewel has been divorced since 2014, she had been previously married to professional bull riding champion Ty Murray. We know from his years on Yellowstone that Kevin Costner can certainly pull off the cowboy hat, so maybe that’s what brought this somewhat unusual pair together. Costner does make music of his own, so maybe that's where they found a connection.

Costner has been making his most recent headlines over the end of his time on Yellowstone, which clearly did not go well despite the show’s incredible success. The actor has said he may sue over how things went down on Yellowstone though it’s still not entirely clear how things went down.

However Kevin Costner and Jewel came together, and it sounds like the two are quite smitten with each other right now. At the end of the day, that’s what matters. Finding somebody that makes you happy isn’t easy, as long as they’re happy, hopefully people will be happy for them.