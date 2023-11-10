After Rumors Swirled About Kevin Costner And Reese Witherspoon Dating, The Morning Show Star's Rep Spoke Out

When celebrities go through divorces — as Reese Witherspoon did earlier this year, ending her marriage to Jim Toth after 12 years — it’s hard to keep the rumor mill from flowing. People tend to want to make connections between the most eligible singles in Hollywood, and The Morning Show actress has definitely experienced that. The latest rumblings around Witherspoon involve Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, who recently emerged victorious after a contentious split from Christine Baumgartner . But a representative for the Legally Blonde actress spoke out to set the record straight.

Speculation about the two Academy Award winners has continued to spread, as sources claim Kevin Costner finds Reese Witherspoon “absolutely charming as hell,” and a poll on X asked fans what they thought of the potential pairing. A spokesperson for Witherspoon has responded to the gossip, telling E! News :

This story is completely fabricated and not true.

Apologies to the Costerspoon (Kreese? Withercost?) shippers out there, but according to Reese Witherspoon’s people, there is nothing going on between the 47-year-old actress/producer and the 68-year-old Field of Dreams star.

Kevin Costner wasn’t the first eligible bachelor who found his name being mentioned in the same sentence as Reese Witherspoon. Just weeks after the actress announced her split from Jim Toth, there was speculation that she was dating Tom Brady , who divorced Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. At the time her rep issued a similar statement to the one above, saying rumors regarding her pairing with the Super Bowl champion were “completely false.”

Unlike Kevin Costner’s divorce — which saw rumors of a Yellowstone pregnancy , a possible ultimatum issued over the Taylor Sheridan drama and Christine Baumgartner’s alleged refusal to leave their home via the terms of their prenup — Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s split appeared to lack any animosity whatsoever. The couple simply grew apart, according to reports, and no longer had romantic feelings for each other.

Even so, it’s probably no fun for Reese Witherspoon to be the subject of relationship gossip, especially if the rumors turn out to be meritless. She and Jim Toth share a 10-year-old son, Tennessee (in addition to the two kids, Ava and Deacon, she has with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe), and that could be hurtful for the family, considering the former couple just settled their divorce in August .

But at least the news surrounding the Hollywood “It” girl isn’t as bad as what her character Bradley Jackson endured in the Season 3 finale of The Morning Show. The workplace drama (which can be streamed with an Apple TV+ subscription ) fully embraced its soap opera side this season, taking fans on an emotional journey that ended in heartbreak for both Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s character.