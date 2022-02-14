Kevin Hart Has A Great Take On Why He Won’t Work Out With Mark Wahlberg Or Dwayne Johnson
Kevin Hart is known for his signature sense of humor, short stature, and even the occasional trip to the gym. But pumping iron like his Netflix co-star Mark Wahlberg as well as Dwayne Johnson? Maybe not so much. He may count these action stars among his best buds, but it seems that their excellent rapport doesn’t extend to the Iron Paradise.
Kevin Hart revealed why he won’t work out with his fellow actor buddies Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Turns out, it has nothing to do with their friendship and everything to do with not slipping a disc. He said:
Yelling at a trainer that you pay for is one thing, but yelling at a human being twice your size is another. Working out isn’t always fun, and the star seems content to surround himself with people that will challenge him without breaking his spine. That doesn’t just exclude his Me Time colleague Mark Wahlberg - Kevin Hart usually RSVPs "no" to any invitations to Dwayne Johnson’s Iron Paradise and takes any opportunity to troll his fitness-focused friend. He said:
There’s something to be said for knowing your strengths, and Kevin Hart is definitely aware of what he can and cannot do. One can hardly blame him. After he was in a fairly serious car accident two years ago, he sustained some pretty heavy injuries, and he had to undergo a strenuous training regimen to get his full mobility back. Maybe he can’t move mountains like Dwayne Johnson, but Hart is more than capable of holding his own in the gym.
When he’s not breaking a sweat, Kevin Hart stars in the upcoming films The Man From Toronto and Borderlands. You can also take a peek at more upcoming movie releases to begin planning your 2022 viewing experience.
