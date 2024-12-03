Kieran Culkin Reveals Why His Kids Haven't Watched Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone Yet, And As A Parent I Totally Get It

The holidays are here, which means it’s time for families to cozy up and watch the best Christmas movies . For many, Home Alone is a staple on their list, but don’t count on it being part of Kieran Culkin’s family movie night just yet. Even though one of the best movies of the '90s features said actor performing with his real-life sibling Macaulay Culkin, the Succession star recently revealed that his young kids, daughter Kinsey (5) and son Wilder (3), haven’t been introduced to Uncle Mac’s iconic antics. However, as a parent, I totally get his reasoning.

Speaking to E! News at the 34th Annual Gotham Awards, Kieran explained that while the wild vacation movie may be a holiday favorite for millions, it’s a bit intense for his little ones. He explained:

There’s still some scary parts; for the three-year-old, it’s the tarantula. There’s like the guy at the end who said, ‘I’m gonna bite off all your fingers.’ That’s scary for a three-year-old.

As a parent, it’s hard not to agree.

Home Alone delivers plenty of laughs and heartwarming holiday vibes, but it’s also packed with moments that, through the eyes of a young child, could come across as unsettling. Kids like Wilder are still figuring out the boundary between fiction and reality. So, a tarantula on someone’s face or a thief threatening bodily harm might feel less like something out of one of the best comedy films of the ‘90s and more like nightmare material.

(Image credit: Disney / Fox / HBO)

That said, the Father of the Bride actor isn’t ruling out showing his kids the family affair turned Christmas staple in the near future. He teased:

We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year…. Or maybe next year.

This cautious approach makes perfect sense for a parent trying to introduce the film at just the right time, ensuring it’s a joyful experience rather than a potentially overwhelming one. Plus, waiting until the kids are old enough to resist the urge to set up their own booby traps around the house seems like a smart move. Nobody wants the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World performer stepping on a nail or getting a paint can to the face, because his little ones couldn’t yet distinguish between movie hijinks and real life.

The beauty of holiday movie traditions lies in creating those perfect moments. You want your kids to giggle along with Kevin McCallister’s clever antics and cheer as he outsmarts the bumbling Wet Bandits—not end up hiding under a blanket during Harry and Marv’s more sinister threats.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, while the A Real Pain star might be holding off for now, his brother Macaulay Culkin has already shared the movie with his child, 3-year-old Dakota. In a 2023 interview with ET , Macaulay even revealed that his son thought the movie was hilarious, adding that he even convinced Dakota that he had starred in the film.

Along with all this, it's notable that for Kieran Culkin, Home Alone is more than just a family classic—it’s part of his family’s history. The film’s massive success turned Macaulay into a global superstar, a reality that the Fargo actor has previously said he wouldn’t have wanted to experience as a child. So, introducing the movie to his kids might be about more than waiting for the right age—it could also be about giving them a chance to enjoy it as an innocent holiday romp, free of the context of its fame.