Kristen Stewart Already Has Another Directing Job Lined Up Ahead Of Her Directorial Debut

Kristen Stewart has been teasing her ambition to get behind the camera and make her first feature film for a few years now. The Oscar-nominated actress known for the Twilight saga and a host of critically-acclaimed roles has her sights set on adapting one of her favorite books, Lidia Yuknavitch’s The Chronology of Water. In the meantime, Stewart has nabbed another directing job… er a series of them. She’ll be helming three upcoming music videos!

It was revealed by Rolling Stone that Kristen Stewart is set to direct the music videos for the music group boygenius, which recently announced that its first album is coming out this March. The indie rock trio is composed of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, and they have all established themselves as solo artists since previously putting out a 2018 EP under the shared title. It won’t actually be the first time K-Stew directed music videos, as the actress also helmed a 2014 video for Sage + the Saints and a 2017 video for CHVRCHES.

As a longtime fan of both Kristen Stewart and boygenius, this feels like something random my head would conjure up in a dream. It’s super unexpected, but makes a bunch of sense all at once. The all-female rock group put out some seriously emotional and cinematic pieces of music out there and all identify as queer, not unlike Stewart’s career, so I’m honestly just curious how they will collaborate together. Ahead of boygenius’ upcoming album called The Record, which comes out on March 31, they’ve already released three magnificent singles. Check out my personal favorite, “True Blue,” below:

As of late, Kristen Stewart has leaned into her love for the queer community in the projects she chooses to be part of, whether it be the 2020 same-sex romantic comedy Happiest Season, her upcoming A24 movie Love Lies Bleeding or recruiting LGBTQ+ mediums and psychics for a series she’s working on. She’ll now be working with a trio of beloved queer icons in the music industry who have banded together after a long hiatus for this album.

Of the three of them, Phoebe Bridgers has skyrocketed to the most mainstream fame, memorably smashing her guitar on national TV during her 2021 SNL appearance and being set to star in an A24 movie of her own called I Saw The TV Glow alongside the likes of Justice Smith, Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler. Bridgers also previously collaborated with Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge and newly Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal for her 2020 music video “Savior Complex,” and wrote the song “Sidelines” for the 2022 Hulu series Conversation with Friends.