Kurt Russell Makes Everything Better, And That Apparently Includes Tom Cruise's Flying Skills

Kurt Russell is making headlines, and it has nothing to do with his packed 2026 movie schedule or his role in the Yellowstone spinoff The Madison. Instead, the longtime Hollywood icon is trending for a reason that somehow makes him even cooler. After decades of being quietly cool, Russell recently shared a story about airplanes, Top Gun, and a behind-the-scenes role he played in helping Tom Cruise become a legitimate, newsmaking, and accomplished pilot.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , Russell looked back on his extensive history as a pilot and how that passion unexpectedly overlapped with Cruise’s career. After Top Gun launched Cruise into global superstardom, it also ignited a real interest in flying. Russell saw that enthusiasm firsthand and decided to help nurture it. As he explained:

I flew for 30 years. I'm not current anymore, but I flew a lot of different airplanes. Matter of fact, I helped Tom after he did Top Gun. He and I got together. He wanted to go flying. We flew in my plane, and then I saw that he really wanted to learn to fly and did what I could to help him out in that regard.

It’s one of those stories that fits both men perfectly. Russell, the effortlessly capable veteran with a surprising number of real-world skills, and Cruise, the endlessly curious overachiever who turns every interest into a full-blown obsession. And Russell wasn’t the only one encouraging Cruise’s aviation journey. Director Sydney Pollack also played a part, famously gifting Cruise flying lessons after working together on The Firm.

From there, Cruise’s path was locked in. He didn’t just learn how to fly; he made it part of who he is. Whether it’s piloting his own helicopter to lunch or pushing himself toward death-defying stunts and extreme wing-walking feats, flying became inseparable from his persona. That commitment eventually carried over to the screen in films like American Made and, most notably, Top Gun: Maverick, where realism and practical flying were a huge part of the film’s appeal. Russell clearly clocked that dedication early on, and when asked about Cruise’s skills, he didn’t hesitate to sing his praises:

He's a good stick man. And it was nice to see in the reprise of that character so many years later. I loved what they did with Top Gun. I just thought it was great.

What makes this even more satisfying is how the legacy continues to extend outward. Cruise, much like Russell and Pollack before him, has paid it forward. His Maverick co-star Glen Powell has shared that Cruise personally covered the cost of his flight school, helping him earn a pilot’s license and cheering him on throughout the process.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood… actor may be grounded these days, but he’s still orbiting the Top Gun universe. He recently teamed up with Maverick director Joseph Kosinski for a high-energy Super Bowl commercial, alongside Lewis Pullman, keeping those aviation-adjacent vibes alive.

At the end of the day, this isn’t just a fun Hollywood anecdote. It’s a reminder that Cruise’s reputation for authenticity didn’t come out of nowhere, and that sometimes the most influential moments happen far away from a movie set. Kurt Russell didn’t just help Tom Cruise go flying, but quite possibly helped launch a passion that would shape an entire second act of Cruise's career.

Kurt Russell will next be seen in The Madison, debuting March 14 on the 2026 TV premiere calendar.