Joseph Kosinki Has Joked About A Days Of Thunder & F1 Movie With Tom Cruise And Brad Pitt. Why I Think It Could Work

There’s been a lot of talk about an F1 sequel pretty much ever since the Brad Pitt-led racing movie started making its victory lap following a massive box office run. While the sequel isn’t guaranteed and nothing official has been announced, the film’s director, Joseph Kosinski, has joked about where the franchise could go. Are you ready for this? It involves Tom Cruise and his own classic racecar movie, Days of Thunder.

Wait, a sequel to one of the best 2025 movies and a classic ‘90s flick wrapped up into one? What could this be? Well, come along as I dig into Kosinski’s comments about bringing two of the biggest Hollywood icons of all time together again before breaking down why I think it could work (and make loads of cash).

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Apple; Paramount Pictures)

Joseph Kosinski Has A Cool Pitch, Even If He Was Only Half-Serious

Back in June 2025, ahead of the F1 release, Joseph Kosinski sat down with GQ Magazine UK to talk about the movie and so much more. Eventually, the conversation turned to making a movie with Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, whom he directed in Top Gun: Maverick a few years ago. When asked what he would pitch to a studio, Kosinski blurted out an idea that is totally awesome, even if he was only half-serious:

Well, right now, it’d be Cole Trickle, who was [Tom Cruise’s] Days of Thunder character, we find out that he and [Brad Pitt’s] Sonny Hayes have a past. They were rivals at some point, maybe crossed paths… I heard about this epic go-kart battle on Interview With the Vampire that Brad and Tom had, and who wouldn’t pay to see those two go head-to-head on the track?

Cruise opened up about the famous go-kart battle he had with Pitt while shooting Interview with the Vampire during Paramount’s CinemaCon 2025 panel, saying they would finish filming and go race each other all night. Channeling that real-life story, along with both giving off the impression that they are extremely competitive, this seems like a recipe for success, or at least crazy on-screen stunts.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures, Apple Movies)

This Could Fill In Some Gaps For Sonny Hayes’ Story And Show Us What Came Of Cole Trickle

Though we learn a great deal about Sonny Hayes’ history on and off the track in F1, there are still some gaps in his journey back to the top of the sport after decades of being left in the dust. Having the aging racer cross paths with Cole Trickle and digging up some old beef (or good memories) would add another layer to Hayes’ already complex path of self-discovery and rebirth.

Also, this would give us the chance to see what the former hotshot NASCAR driver has been up to over the past 35 years. Did he become a legend of the sport and earn a spot on the Mt. Rushmore of stock-car racing alongside Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon, or did he have a streak of bad luck and end up like Hayes, having to claw himself back from a desert of irrelevancy? There are just so many ways they could go.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Picture)

A Reunion For These Two Is A Long Time Coming

Brad Pitt has said he would work with Tom Cruise again if he didn’t have to hang off an airplane, but he didn’t say anything about racing. All jokes aside, a reunion for the Interview with the Vampire stars is a long time coming, and something just about everyone can get behind.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I don’t know the man personally, but I bet Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced both films, is included in that group of folks who want this to happen. He’s spoken on why the two actors are so successful numerous times over the years, so maybe he’s heard Joseph Kosinski’s idea and will make it happen. Let’s make it happen!

Only time will tell if we’ll get an F1 and Days of Thunder crossover event, but I’ll be there if (or when) it happens. Now we just need to think of a good title…