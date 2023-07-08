LaKeith Stanfield Talks How Haunted Mansion Pays Homage To The Disneyland Ride, While Distancing The Flick From Eddie Murphy's Version

Haunted Mansion may fall into the category of a Disney remake, but it will apparently present audiences with something very original. This Disneyland ride came to the big screen for the first time in 2003 in the Eddie Murphy flick, but the upcoming Disney movie will be a standalone film with a new story and characters. With this in mind, LaKeith Stanfield , who is an A+ casting choice for the reboot , explained how his new movie pays homage to the theme park ride and distances itself from the Eddie Murphy version.

The Haunted Mansion ride is truly one of the most iconic attractions you’ll find at a Disney theme park. While many don't believe in ghosts, they might start to question that notion by riding through an ancient mansion where they see ghostly apparitions waltzing in the Grand Ballroom or gliding through a cemetery where its spirited residents entertain you through song. Fortunately, Haunted Mansion reboot star LaKeith Stanfield told Fandango that his movie pays tribute to the chilling theme park ride in an authentic way that's sure to make fans of the ride nostalgic.

I’m a big fan of things that are true to source material. I experienced the ride – because that’s what it is, an experience – it’s unlike any other ride I think. It’s real fun to go through, so seeing that the story that I was given paid close attention to detail in that way, it really excited me, because I don’t enjoy seeing things that aren’t the same as the [rides] I enjoy. But at the same time, to Justin [Simien’s] point, there’s rich, deep storytelling.

This is such a relief to know as the Disney theme park ride truly does take you on a journey like no other. It makes sense that the movie’s director Justin Simien wants to do the same thing for audiences. Based on Haunted Mansion’s first trailer, we see highlights of iconic parts of the attraction from the deadly bride to the Hatbox Ghost. And, we also can’t forget the memorably frightening character of Madame Leota played by Jamie Lee Curtis, who can vouch for the horror and spookiness the supernatural horror comedy film will bring.

If you’d like more proof, The Haunted Mansion's new full-length trailer really does look surprisingly scary for a Disney movie as it's filled with jump scares, creepy ghostly figures, and even supernatural possession. For all we know, this can be the studio’s long-awaited return to gateway horror .

The 2003 version of The Haunted Mansion starred Eddie Murphy, and it was about a realtor and his family who get trapped in a scary mansion filled with a terrifying history. The Get Out actor explained that his Disney horror/comedy separates itself from the the first movie, saying:

This is a fresh, new take on something, different from the original. We’re grateful for the original but this is something that stands as its own beast and I’m really happy to have [worked] on it. And then sparring with people like Danny and Owen…they’re just hilarious.

Considering the original movie didn’t sit well with the critics, I don’t want the depiction of this ancient and scary mansion to die with that Eddie Murphy movie.

The upcoming movie’s director said his “beef” with the Eddie Murphy film was the lack of references to the Disneyland ride. Sure, the 2003 movie gave us Madame Leota and the Grim Grinning Ghosts, but watching the film didn’t make you feel like you were on a journey in the iconic ride.

It’s a real shame that the original Disney film didn’t pan out well as there was potential for the movie to change the popular Disneyland attraction . Stolen Kingdom documentary director Joshua Bailey revealed that the mansion would have shown it was property for sale by Evers and Evers Realty with the SNL alum voicing the narration instead of the Ghost Host. If the remake is a success, maybe these changes will be made, but with the new cast.