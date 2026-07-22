A Fan Asked Zendaya To Marry Him, And I Couldn’t Get Over Her Cheeky Red Carpet Response

After much uncertainty (and plenty of A.I-generated wedding photos), it’s finally been confirmed that Tom Holland and Zendaya are indeed man and wife. Holland confirmed that earlier this summer when he admitted that even his grandmother was confused by the A.I. pics. Even more recently, the leading man even joked about his marriage while promoting The Odyssey. While doing press for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya also had a cheeky comment on the union herself after receiving an impromptu proposal from a fan.

Zendaya recently appeared at a Brand New Day event in Mexico ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 movie schedule entry’s release. It was there that the A-lister walked the red carpet, where she was greeted by a host of photographers as well as admirers. When it came to the latter group of attendees, one person yelled “Will you marry me, please?” The situation was captured in a video shared to Instagram and, as seen in the clip, the MJ actress simply had a funny, three-word response:

You’re too late!

I can see the Challengers star still hasn’t lost her impeccable comedic timing! On top of that, she’s also not wrong, given she’s definitely taken at this point. What I wonder, though, is whether or not that fan was aware that Zendaya and Holland had tied the knot or just went ahead and shot his shot anyways. I hope the guy didn’t take the star’s cheeky response too hard but, then again, he did perfectly set himself up for it.

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As far as the marriage goes, it’s unclear as to exactly when Zendaya and Tom Holland actually tied the knot. Earlier this year, the actress’ stylist, Law Roach, let slip that the two had married in secret and, from that point on, rumors swirled around whether they actually jumped the broom. Of course, the Spider-Man stars themselves played coy for a while until Holland finally spilled the beans. (And the fact that he would reveal it tracks, given how often he drops Marvel spoilers).

That marriage proposal aside, the former Disney Channel star and her hubby have been busy as of late given their packed work schedules. Both have been jumping between Odyssey and Spider-Man press obligations, and I’m impressed with how they’ve handled it all. In the midst of all that, “Z” has also been sporting some sweet fits and further proving why she’s one of the fashion queens of Hollywood. And, by the looks of it, her hubby is enamored – not just by her threads but by her grace and charm as well.

I think that response to the marriage proposal also perfectly highlights Zendaya’s sense of humor, which manifests itself in a variety of ways. That even comes through when she frequently quotes a certain Spider-Man line to Holland when she sees fit. In short, this is a fun couple, and whenever that joy or humor spills into their public appearances, it’s a real treat.

Check out Zendaya and Tom Holland in The Odyssey, which is playing in theaters nationwide now. Also, see them in Spider-Man: Brand New Day when it hits cinemas on July 31.