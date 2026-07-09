Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Are Now Dealing With Same Wedding AI Nonsense Zendaya And Tom Holland Dealt With

Celebrity couples have a habit of fascinating the public and making a ton of headlines in the process. We've seen this with pairs like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, although recently all eyes have been on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The pair got married over the Fourth of July weekend at Madison Square Garden, and fans are eager for any photos of the event. They haven't been released just yet, but the newlyweds have been dealing with the same AI issues as Zendaya and Tom Holland did.

Zendaya and Tom Holland got married in private, and fake AI-generated images from their wedding have been trickling out since. The same thing has been happening to Kelce and Swift, to the dismay of fans who want to see the real thing. Director Joseph Kahn was an actual guest for the big day, and took to Twitter to poke holes in those AI images. In his words:

Every picture I’ve seen of the wedding is fake. Trust me, AI would break if you tried to prompt it.

Kahn also shared an image of himself at the wedding on IG, although he was careful not to reveal too much about what things looked/felt like inside MSG. Security was seemingly tight, which is why no legit photos of Kelce and Swift's nuptials have leaked online. But that hasn't stopped folks from creating phony images using AI.

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It's hard not to see the similarities between these fake wedding photos and the ones that hit the internet after Zendaya and Tom Holland got married. Zendaya's image architect Law Roach hilariously responded to those faux photos, saying:

That that dress was not good enough. [Laughs] Trust me, the dress is better than that.

Law Roach and Joseph Kahn's comments do share some similarities; namely, that AI couldn't create anything that actually lives up to the reality of these celebrity weddings. Hopefully the generations of curious fans out there will be treated to some real photos from these events. That is, whenever the two pairs are willing to share with the class.

Fans love to ship their favorite A-list couple, so these fake images from the recent weddings were likely inevitable. Zendaya and Tom Holland have always valued their privacy, and while Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding had a massive guest list, it's clear that it was a phone-free event. Only time will tell if/when we get to see legitimate photos from these two nuptials, but it's clear that interest in seeing these celebrities on their happy day isn't going to die down anytime soon.

Unfortunately, it's unclear when this day might happen. For now, fans can enjoy the two couples' professional work, especially Holland and Zendaya who have two separate movies coming out this July: Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey.