'Many' Real People Zendaya Knows Called Her Out For Those Fake Wedding Photos Online As Rumors Swirl

Celebrity couples have a habit of capturing the public's attention, just look at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that has plenty of fans shipping them out there is Tom Holland and Zendaya, who got engaged last holiday season. Most recently there have been rumors they may have tied the knot, with a number of AI generated faux wedding photos arriving online. And the Greatest Showman actor confirmed that even people who really know her were asking about them.

The public clearly is invested in this pair of A-listers, and would like to see photos of their wedding... whenever it happens. After her image architect Law Roach hinted they may have already gotten married, a ton of fake wedding photos have been making the rounds on social media. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Dune star shared how even those close to her were fooled. As she put it:

Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life and people were like 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous.' And I was like 'Baby, they're AI. They're not real.'

These comments might help fans who were duped feel a little better. Because if even Zendaya and Tom Holland's own loved ones were fooled by the AI wedding images, then maybe it's not quite so embarrassing. Although now I'm curious to learn exactly who reached out to the actress/singer about those phony pictures.

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In her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, he pushed to ask if she got phone calls about the AI wedding photos opposite Tom Holland. She responded quickly with:

Yes, many people. Yeah.

Clearly these images have been causing a bit of a headache for Zendaya, which is likely why this conversation happened on Kimmel while promoting her new movie The Drama opposite Robert Pattinson. Funny enough, The Drama's trailer focused on the central character's wedding after some unknown secret comes to life. If she and Tom Holland actually have their nuptials in private let's hope the event is a bit less eventful than the upcoming A24 movie.

To poke fun at the AI wedding images, Jimmy Kimmel shared a clip from The Drama, with Tom Holland's head pasted on top of Robert Pattinson's from the movie. This was a cute way of acknowledging all the phony images swirling online, although there are still some lingering questions about whether or not Zendaya and Holland actually tied the knot. And I have to assume the phony pics will keep coming until we know one way or another.

The Drama will arrive in theaters on April 3rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Tom Holland and Zendaya, only time will tell if/when they actually walk down the aisle.