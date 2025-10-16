Zendaya's Stylist Law Roach Is Apparently Great At Keeping Her Wedding Secrets... Even From The Likes Of Christian Siriano!

A few days into 2025, we learned Zendaya and Tom Holland were probably engaged when the actress stepped out at the Golden Globes with a massive ring on a certain finger . Since then, it’s been confirmed, between Holland’s dad sharing details of the proposal and the Spider-Man actor recently going viral for correcting a reporter that Zendaya is his fiancé when she was referred to as his girlfriend. So the next question obviously comes, when will they be hearing wedding bells… and what will Zendaya’s dress look like?

As you might expect, Zendaya’s right-hand in all her big fashion moments, Law Roach, will be arranging her wear for the big day. But unlike the Met Gala or her viral press tours, this look may stay under wraps to the public. Heck, fashion designer Christian Siriano (who’s collaborated with Zendaya and Roach on many ensembles) said this about her upcoming wedding dress:

I think Zendaya probably will wear something vintage, or it will be very simple… Law would never tell me anyway, but that would be very her.

While at the DKMS Gala in New York City this week, Siriano was asked by E! about Zendaya’s wedding dress. While he had an educated guess about what the Dune star might wear, he commented that he’s very much out of the loop, and Law Roach would “never” tell him about it anyways.

Previously, Law Roach said that Zendaya’s wedding gown will likely “be a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see” due to the couple’s focus on keeping their personal lives private. It’s a bummer, but it’s also not like she’s been to any fittings yet. Back in July, Roach told the same publication this:

The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.

Both Tom Holland and Zendaya have upcoming 2026 movies , with the pair both being in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day together. Zendaya is also set to be in Dune: Part Three, which is reportedly currently filming. Additionally, while Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man, he has been busy getting Bero, his non-alcoholic beer brand, off the ground. Given the couple’s busy schedules, they have been allegedly facing “big challenges” regarding when to have time to plan and schedule the wedding throughout the year.

Hey, these days, engagements are prone to have a grace period, especially when you’re two of the most famous actors working in Hollywood. Whenever Tom Holland and Zendaya get to the fitting stage, we have no doubt that Zendaya’s reputation for showing out in pristine red carpet looks will rub off on her big day.