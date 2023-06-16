Why Tom Holland Is Protective Of His Relationship With Zendaya

Tom Holland and Zendaya clearly have chemistry on screen in the trilogy of Spider-Man movies, and that apparently carried over to off-screen as well. The pair have been involved in a real relationship that mirrors there on screen one for about as long as they’ve been playing Peter and MJ together. However, the pair has been very protective of their real relationship, and Tom Holland recently gave a small peek as to why, because they see it as something separate from their public life, that they want to keep protected.

When you’re famous it’s difficult to keep anything about your personal life secret, but Tom Holland and Zendaya have done the best job they can to keep their life together out of the spotlight. Speaking recently with THR, Holland was clearly avoiding talking about Zendaya in general but did explain why it was that the didn’t want to talk much about it. Holland said…

Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone, it’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.

When celebrities live their lives in the limelight it can be difficult to keep any parts of their lives private, but many do try. Eva Mendes has discussed the fact that she doesn’t do red carpet events with Ryan Gosling because they do, attempt to keep their personal life private, despite the fact that so much of what they do professionally is done in public. Holland and Zendaya seem to feel the same way. While they know their careers put them in the public eye, their relationship is not part of that, so they want to keep it behind closed doors.

And it has to be said that Tom Holland and Zendaya have done a pretty remarkable job of keeping their relationship private. While the rumors of the pair’s romance had been going around, for quite some time after the first Spider-Man movie, neither one of them would talk publicly about whether there even was a relationship, and they weren’t going out in public in a way that made such a relationship clear. Even after Holland and Zendaya did publicly confirm that they were together, they did not become much more open otherwise. Sometimes Zendaya talks about Holland's kitchen skills or Holland uses a cute nickname to refer to his significant other, but that's about the limit of things.

Tom Holland is right. While he and Zendaya may have met on a movie set, their personal life is their personal life and they should be able to keep it private if that’s their choice. Just because their careers make them public figures doesn’t mean fans get to know literally everything about them.