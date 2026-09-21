Danielle Fishel’s Directing New Shifting Gears Ep, And I’m Flashing Back To What Happened Last Time

Danielle Fishel is getting a chance to direct again for Shifting Gears when it returns for Season 3, and she's as excited as one might expect. The actress-turned-director is stepping behind the camera for the second time in the ABC sitcom, so here's hoping things go much more smoothly this time around, and without the property damage that marred her first episode.

It's common for sitcom stars to appear on the ABC series, with both stars welcoming past actors from their successful shows. Fishel gets the rare honor of being an actor working behind the camera, and it looks like she's thrilled to be doing so.

(Image credit: ABC)

Danielle Fishel Shared Pics From The Set Of Shifting Gears

Shifting Gears is filming Season 3 right now, and Fishel recently shared some pics from the set during her latest visit. Check out the pics she put on Instagram, complete with her posing with some of the stars:

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Always good to see pictures of actors smiling, and bonus brand points for Danielle Fishel ending the collage by showing her vote for Dancing With The Stars. There are no real clues about what this episode is about, though Tim Allen has hinted he'd love to see Shifting Gears start branching out in Season 3.

(Image credit: Disney/Raymond Liu)

There Was An "Incident" Last Time Danielle Fishel Directed Shifting Gears

Whatever happens in this episode, I'm sure Fishel would prefer if she didn't endure the same crisis she did last time. The actress revealed on her Pod Meets World podcast that a small panic ensued when an actor mistakenly damaged one of Tim Allen's actual cars during a scene:

One of our actors leaned all of his body weight while he was doing stuff in the engine. It dented the car. There was a dent. Everyone was like, 'OK, we have to have a meeting. What are we going to do?'

Here, I thought the most drama that happened on the set of Shifting Gears was figuring out what iconic show the week's guest star last appeared on. It turns out the auto shop features cars from Allen's personal collection, and despite there being warnings to be careful around the vehicles, one of them was damaged.

Fortunately, another actor on set wasn't just playing a mechanic. He knew a bit about auto repair and reassured Fishel that while the situation wasn't great, it could be easily repaired:

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He was like, 'Oh, this is absolutely nothing. We'll be able to pop this out. It's going to be about $75 to fix.' I was like, 'I'll cover it.'

If only every car problem I've ever had was that cheap to fix! It's good, however, that the dent was easily fixed, and even better, Fishel was not barred from ever returning to the Shifting Gears set.

She returns to direct in Season 3, and that's not all that fans have to look forward to! Beth Behrs is going to appear for a Two Broke Girls reunion with Kat Dennings, and I'm sure that's just the start of exciting guest stars. This show has thrived on bringing in top-notch guest stars, both from classic sitcoms and social media.

As for other things to expect in Shifting Gears Season 3, it feels like romance will certainly be a major plot point this season. With Matt and Eve back together, I'm curious just how serious their relationship will get. Will their age gap start being more of a factor?

Then there's Riley's love triangle, in which she's stuck between Andy and Gabe. Will she end up finally getting with Gabe, or end up with neither man as Season 3 airs?

We'll find out in 2027, as that's when Shifting Gears is set to return to ABC. Rewatch the series in the meantime over on Hulu, and get ready to see the Parker family back in action.