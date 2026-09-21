David Corenswet Had A Funny Take After Seeing Lex Luthor’s Warsuit On The Man Of Tomorrow Set

Superman has plenty of reasons to worry about Lex Luthor in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. Nicholas Hoult’s bald billionaire has already proven he can make Clark Kent’s life miserable without throwing many punches. This time around, however, Lex is apparently ready to get his hands dirty, and David Corenswet had a funny and practical concern after seeing his co-star suited up in his powersuit.

We’ve known for a while that Hoult will finally don Lex Luthor’s famous Warsuit in James Gunn’s Superman follow-up. Gunn revealed the first look at the green armor from the set earlier this year, marking the suit’s first appearance in a live-action feature film after previous TV incarnations. Corenswet has now finished filming Man of Tomorrow and, while discussing what audiences can expect from Superman’s next adventure, he teased some bigger character work alongside all the comic book insanity. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor said:

The characters are a little more mature. They're going to go a little bit deeper, not to mention all the crazy stuff [like] Nick Holt in the warsuit.

Going “a little bit deeper” sounds promising, particularly after the first movie established Clark and Lex as two people who fundamentally cannot stand what the other represents. Gunn has also said the upcoming DC movie remains heavily centered on Clark and Lex, even as the story expands around them. But I'm also very interested in the "crazy stuff" portion of the Pearl actor's answer because, well, look at that Warsuit:

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When Corenswet was asked what went through his mind when he first saw his co-star wearing the armor, he apparently skipped all the superhero mythology and went straight to workplace safety:

You're going to be hard to fight. Like, I'm going to rip my knuckles up punching you.

That's such a wonderfully mundane concern for Superman to have. Forget whether Lex's armor can survive heat vision or whether its weapons can actually dent the Man of Steel. Corenswet looked at his co-star, wrapped in a giant piece of green machinery and apparently thought about what repeatedly punching all that metal would do to his hands. I mean, fair enough.

(Image credit: DC)

Of course, the Warsuit also gives Hoult's Luthor something he didn't really have during most of Superman: the ability to stand across from Clark and know he can go toe-to-toe with the superhero himself. Man of Tomorrow set photos from filming have already shown Corenswet's Superman and Hoult's armored Lex facing off, with the production using a substantial practical version of the suit rather than leaving it entirely to visual effects.

That's an exciting prospect considering how entertaining Corenswet and Hoult were whenever Clark and Lex shared space in the first movie. Their rivalry was already deeply personal. Putting Lex inside a massive suit that lets him actually swing back should add another fun wrinkle. And apparently cost Superman a little skin off his knuckles.

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What we know about the Superman sequel is pretty limited, but Gunn described Hoult as the film's co-lead, and the real villain is longtime Supes baddy Brainiac. So, sure, Clark and Lex are probably going to share a punch or two between frenemies, but they're also going to have to presumably work together to bring down a much larger threat to Earth.

Of course, we'll have to wait for answers, as Man of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to hit the 2027 movie calendar on July 9.