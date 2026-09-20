I Can’t Stop Thinking About This One Detail Hannah Montana’s Emily Osment Remembers About Working With Dolly Parton

Many are still processing the passing of Dolly Parton, who died at 80 after a brief cancer battle. With that, many have been honoring the late singer, songwriter and actress. What’s been particularly wonderful to see is just how many of Parton’s former collaborators have been opening up about working with her. One of the latest people to do so is Emily Osment, as she had the opportunity to act alongside the late songstress on Hannah Montana. Osment has a sweet take on Parton, and there’s one detail I can’t stop thinking about.

Parton appeared on three episodes of Hannah Montana as a fictionalized version of herself, who is also the godmother of Miley Cyrus’ Miley Stewart. Osment – who played Lily Truscott on all four seasons of the teen sitcom – recently spoke about being privileged enough to share space with the “Islands in the Stream” singer. The George & Mandy’s First Marriage star had nothing but positive thoughts to share about Parton while speaking with People. Fans would likely never guess the one thing that really stands out for Osment, though:

Oh man, she was so lovely. She was, if not on time, very early, and she always smelled like magnolias. That’s what I remember. She smelled really good.

I’m chuckling over the fact that the former child actress can still vividly recall Parton’s scent. But, then again, why am I not at all surprised that the 9 to 5 star would smell good? I mean, she was a woman who put much thought into her appearance, so I don’t have a tough time believing she’d also want to use a sweet-smelling fragrance. Of course, as funny as this may sound, it’s also quite sweet. When we lose people, there are definitely keen details that stick with us, and they help to serve as gentle reminders of those who are no longer with us.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

More on Dolly Parton (Image credit: Nine Network/CBS) Miley Cyrus Shares One Thing People Usually Get Wrong About Late Godmother Dolly Parton

While Disney Channel viewers may not have been able to smell Parton through their TV screens, that certainly didn’t stop Parton from leaving a lasting impression on them. Millennials like myself who grew up during that era of the kid-friendly network also grieved Parton after her passing. A number of their sweet remembrances were shared in the comment section of Miley Cyrus’ tribute to Parton, who was her godmother in real life. In fact, a number of users also pointed out that the sitcom was what first made them aware of Parton at all.

Even years after appearing on the Disney show, the Steel Magnolias star had another impact on the franchise. Cyrus revealed that some keen advice from Parton helped move the Hannah Montana reunion special (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription) along. The Steel Magnolias star advised Cyrus to “if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists” so that “no one can say no” after the fact.

It’s still surreal to think that Dolly Parton is no longer with us, though the stories and tributes that have been shared in her honor have been comforting to see and hear. From Sandra Bullock's story about filming Miss Congeniality 2 with her to Jane Fonda bringing up 9 to 5 memories, the anecdotes have been sweet. Parton has certainly left an indelible mark on the world, and I feel confident in saying that her artistry and philanthropy will not be forgotten. And, for those who shared space with Parton, her scent will likely be remembered, too.