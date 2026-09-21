I'm Pumped NCIS: New York Is Bringing In More Franchise Stars After Brian Dietzen
They're going to be bringing in more people.
NCIS: New York is coming to the 2026 TV schedule, and we've since learned that NCIS actor Brian Dietzen will be in the premiere. That's not all, however, as CinemaBlend recently learned that other "familiar faces" will certainly pop up.
During a CBS press event promoting the network's Fall TV slate, CinemaBlend's Nick Venable had the chance to ask showrunner Byron Balasco about upcoming cameos in the new series and got a refreshingly honest answer. While it's not going to be the priority of NCIS: New York to bring in as many guest stars as possible, we can expect it to happen:
It would be strange for NCIS: New York to shy away from cameos right out of the gate, considering every other franchise show is adding a nostalgic player to the mix. Michael Weatherly will return as Tony DiNozzo in the flagship series, and Mark Harmon will reprise his role as Gibbs in flash-forwards in NCIS: Origins.
As for other actors who may show up, the showrunner didn't give any specifics beyond Dietzen. That said, I've seen NCIS' Diona Reasonover wish to be involved, and I'm sure other actors from the series will pop up. I want to see Nick Torres team up with Sam again, personally, as they're both the ultimate force when it comes to taking down the bad guys.
Also, let's not forget that LL Cool J's character was on NCIS: Los Angeles first, which opens the door for those characters to show up. I know there's a small army of fans who would love to see Eric Christian Olsen's Deeks show up again, as well as Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah.
Of course, it's also important for NCIS: New York to establish its new core cast. Guest stars are always fun, but at the end of the day, the success of this show is going to hinge on the people we're guaranteed to see every week, and the mysteries they'll uncover in the Big Apple. It's the city that never sleeps, so I'm sure there's going to be no shortage of great stories to uncover.
I am curious to see how LL Cool J and Scott Caan work as a duo, especially with the latter being a primetime fixture but not part of the NCIS family. I'm sure Caan's time on Hawaii Five-0 will make this a smooth transition, as crime procedurals hit a lot of the same beats even if they don't share the same premise.
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Catch the premiere of NCIS: New York on Tuesday, October 6th. I'm excited to see how the fans react to this new show, and if it can have as long of a run as some of the most-celebrated spinoffs of the crime series.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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