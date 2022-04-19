Liam Neeson Explains What Happened With Those Comments He Was Retiring From Action Movies

Liam Neeson has been known for throwing punches in a number of action films. Neeson's best movies include action flicks like Taken, The Commuter, and Non-Stop. It has been an ongoing inner battle with The Grey star in whether or not his time with action films has come to an end. As of right now, Liam Neeson explains the recent comments he made on retiring from action movies.

This beloved Irish actor has stated in the past about being almost done with action movies , and that his time kicking ass would stop by the time he’s 64. Well, he's now 69 and is still around for the action-packed fun. Liam Neeson explained to The New York Post what his intentions were when he said he was retiring from the action genre:

That was a joke. That was at the Toronto Film Festival a few years ago … One of the Hollywood Foreign Press said, ‘Liam, what is it with you and these action movies?’ I said, ‘I was stubborn … [but] I’ve had enough of action movies.’ But I meant it as a joke.

Well, isn't that a relief! It's understandable for Liam Neeson to worry moviegoers will start thinking he's too old to be an action star. But just because he's not getting any younger doesn't mean that he does not have the true grit of any other action star we see today. For right now, Liam Neeson will continue to make action movies until the moment comes when Hollywood stops looking at him for such roles. Unlike other aging actors, like Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, Neeson’s action films are still pretty successful at the box office with more fans pouring in to see him.

Don’t fret, Liam Neeson fans, as this action-packed star has not retired from the action yet. He recently starred in the action thriller Backlight where he played an FBI agent involved in a government conspiracy. You can also see him star in the upcoming movie Memory, where he plays an expert assassin struggling with severe memory loss. As long as Liam Neeson is game to continue playing these unstoppable forces, we’re game to keep watching them.

What is next for Liam Neeson once he truly retires from action movies ? The totally opposite genre: romantic comedies! This would not exactly be left-field for him as we still recall the time he played the lovable widow Daniel in Love, Actually . While his action roles still have endearing qualities to them, like being a loving father protecting his kidnapped daughter in Taken, it would still be nice to see that side of him without feeling the need to fight evil at the same time. But for all we know, maybe he’ll go back to the sci-fi realm too by reprising Qui-Gon Jinn for Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series . No matter what direction Liam Neeson goes in his career, we will be there to follow him.

You can see Liam Neeson back in action in the thriller film Memory, which hits theaters on April 29th.