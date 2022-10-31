Lili Reinhart And Her Riverdale Co-Stars Channeled Hocus Pocus For Halloween, And The Results Were Flawless

With the Hocus Pocus movies considered to be one of the best family-friendly Disney+ movies to watch on Halloween , it’s brought back a love for the spooky classic. If you’re in a trio, why not make an appearance at your Halloween party or go trick or treating as the Sanderson Sisters? Lili Reinhart and her Riverdale ladies had the right idea of dressing up as the Hocus Pocus witches for Halloween, as the results were flawless.

As Riverdale is reaching its seventh and final season next year, that means we need to soak up the Riverdale trio before we don’t see them together on our TVs anymore. With Halloween here, Lili Reinhart posted a photo of her and her Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch, showing their Hocus Pocus love as the Sanderson Sisters with the caption “It’s just a little HOCUS POCUS.” Take a look at this spell-binding Instagram photo below:

Everything these talented actresses did was flawless, from their wickedly colorful 17th-century garb to their insanely accurate hairstyles from the Halloween classic. Not only did the Riverdale ladies take photos for their Instagram accounts, they also posted a TikTok video to celebrate their picture-perfect costumes. In the video, you can see Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch lip-sync the classic musical number from the movie "I Put a Spell On You." Because how else can you make a Hocus Pocus fan video?

Lili Reinhart had to show off her new look on Instagram with individual photos of her magical costume. The Hustlers actress fashioned a red velvet skirt, matching cape and embroidered bustier with a number of cute poses. Her caption read, "'Hang him on a hook and let me play with him!' ~Sarah Sanderson." Check out these dazzling photos below:

Riverdale may have reached its end, but that doesn’t mean the Betty Cooper actress is going anywhere. Lili Reinhart plans on moving on to more fitting roles for her 26-year-old self. We saw her show off her dramatic film chops in the Amazon Prime must-watch movie Chemical Hearts, and she played a stripper who couldn’t keep her stomach down in Hustlers. She most recently starred in and executive produced the romantic comedy-drama Look Both Ways which you can find on your Netflix subscription .

It’ll be exciting to see Reinhart play more adult roles to show off her acting range, but it doesn’t mean she’ll be done with the young adult world. Her production company, Small Victory Productions, is working with Amazon Studios to present young adult content for film and television promoting diversity and inclusivity. I predict Reinhart will be on the path to great things post-Riverdale.