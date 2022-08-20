After Playing A Riverdale Teenager For Entire Adult Life, Lili Reinhart Talks About Moving Onto More Fitting Roles

While Riverdale still has one more season left, some of the stars are already thinking about the future after The CW series. Lili Reinhart, whose new movie Look Both Ways recently hit Netflix, is ready to move past playing a teenager and looking forward to playing more fitting roles after Riverdale.

Lili Reinhart was the latest guest on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she discussed her role as Betty Cooper on Riverdale and her future after the series comes to an end next season. Although she didn’t get into all of the details, the actress did preview the types of roles that she’ll be doing in the near future (via EW):

I have a lot of sort of dramatic, deep roles in my future after Riverdale. Definitely, roles that you have not seen me in — I'm an adult! I'm an adult woman, and I'm going to start playing those more adult roles.

Reinhart has already shown off her ability to play roles that are completely different than Riverdale. She starred in 2019’s Hustlers as a stripper, proving that she can do more adult roles. Plus, after playing a teenager well into her 20s, I can imagine that she is more than ready to move on.

However, Riverdale did have a time jump towards the beginning of Season 5, and it was seven years. So at least Lili Reinhart and the rest of the young cast have been able to portray their characters around their actual ages. Though with the Season 6 finale turning back time and making them teenagers once again, that breath of fresh air is no more going into the final season.

Meanwhile, if Lili Reinhart’s Netflix movie is any indication, she will definitely do well in roles post-Riverdale that are more adult. Look Both Ways, which follows two different versions of Reinhart’s character where one is pregnant and raises a family and the other moves to LA with her best friend to try to break into animation, is trending on Netflix as of August 19 and is the #1 movie on the streamer. It’s definitely nice to see her in other roles, and I am excited to see that continue after she is done playing Betty Cooper, especially if it means finally being able to play an adult. Reinhart turns 26 in September.

It's definitely not uncommon for an older actor to play a teenager, but it sounds like it can get a bit tiring. With Riverdale officially ending after Season 7, it won’t be much longer now until the cast is free to pursue more roles. It should be interesting to see how the season plays out, considering it will not only feature the characters as teenagers again, but it’s taking them to the 1950s, which is crazy, even for Riverdale.

Riverdale’s seventh and final season premieres on The CW midseason 2023. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what’s coming to a small screen near you to keep you occupied.