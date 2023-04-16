Lin-Manuel Miranda Knows How Much Fans Love ‘Under The Sea,’ Calls Himself ‘Chairman Of The Don’t F–k’ It Up’ Committee While Discussing Little Mermaid Remake

In the past few years, Disney has invested heavily in live-action remakes of their classic animated features. Beginning in 2010 with Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland, to most recently Pinocchio, the live-action reimaginings have received mixed reviews, but they have earned relatively big box office paydays for the House of Mouse and show no signs of slowing down. There are two such upcoming Disney movies getting on the docket, Peter Pan & Wendy (which sees Jude Law play Captain Hook) and The Little Mermaid. Perhaps no animated children’s classic has as beloved a songbook as the latter property, and no one knows that better than producer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Hamilton star, who is working as a producer and songwriter on the film, says he knows how much fans love the song "Under the Sea" in particular, and you can consider him “Chairman of the Don’t F-k it Up” committee.

The Tony winner. who agreed to compose three new songs for the upcoming Rob Marshall film, humorously told Empire in that besides being a producer, he also took on another role. According to the self-proclaimed fan of the classic animated version of The Little Mermaid, he is like every other die-hard Disney fan and just wanted to make sure the remake wasn’t ruined. He said:

I said, ‘I will sign on as a producer. But really the hat I’m wearing is Chairman of the ‘Don’t Fuck It Up’ committee. And I will weigh in when I think you’re fuckin’ it up!

He acknowledges that there is room for new songs and fresh perspectives in the remake, but he approached the project with a focus on staying true to the original story and its music. And based on his sentiments, he toed the line very cautiously in that regard. He continued:

I said, ‘Happy to write new lyrics if they need them. And if they don’t, I won’t.’ I do not want to shoehorn [in] a song that no-one wants to sit through, because they want to get to ‘Under The Sea’ already. I’m that person! ‘GET ON WITH ‘UNDER THE SEA’!

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s comments are likely reassuring to fans eagerly anticipating the new movie but are feeling trepidatious over filmmakers toying with something they already love. With a talented cast that includes Halle Bailey (who has been channeling her inner mermaid), Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy (and the involvement of respected figures like Alan Menken and Miranda handling the music) there is reason to believe that the remake could be a wild success.

The OG Little Mermaid movie was released in 1989 and was a critical and commercial hit, winning two Oscars and launching a new era of Disney animated musicals. The film’s iconic songs, including “Part of Your World” and “Under the Sea,” have remained popular and beloved over the years. So, Lin-Manuel Miranda and co. have their work cut out for them concerning not fucking it up, because Disney fans will be watching and taking notes.