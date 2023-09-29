Live-Action Bambi Writer On How The Disney Remake Will Handle The Mother’s Heartbreaking Death
Bambi writer hints at how the live-action remake will handle the mother's heartbreaking death.
Despite their cheerful and optimistic nature, some Disney movies share a common trope - the motherless protagonist. Oftentimes, the mother’s death occurs before or during the movie. Of course, one of the most tragic Disney deaths was Bambi’s mother being killed by a hunter. The shocking and visceral death left an impression for generations to come. Now as Bambi is poised for a live-action remake, the film’s writer spoke about how the Disney remake will handle the mother’s heartbreaking death.
While promoting her directorial debut Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Hollywood scribe Lindsey Anderson Beer gave Collider insight into how the live-action adaptation will handle the infamous scene. Anderson Beer called the original Bambi “a beautiful love poem” before explaining the new interpretation would introduce the beloved character to a new generation of young Disney fans. She mentioned Bambi’s mother’s death as the probable reason for some children not knowing the 1924 animated classic, saying,
Anderson Beer wasn’t wrong about the infamous death scene. For anyone who’s seen the original animated film, the death of Bambi’s mother is a turning point for the mischievous fawn. It was sad to watch a young Bambi coaching his mom to wake up after being shot while seeing his father take on the role of raising his son. The bleak scene might not be suitable for young eyes, especially through the lens of Gen X and Millennial parents.
Considering the shocking death scene still lingers decades later, the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser writer saw the new adaptation to put her spin on the somber moment. Anderson Beer opened up about re-interpreting the death for a new generation, saying:
It appears the tragic killing scene will be handled with sensitivity and care so young audiences can comprehend the gut-wrenching moment through a modern lens. The shocking and dark nature of the gentle doe’s death jarred young minds as the original animated movie became a viewing tradition from generation to generation. However, Gen Z and Gen Alpha haven’t viewed the anthropomorphic classic as frequently due to their parents’ skittishness toward the death scene. Now, younger Disney fans will get the chance to witness the moment – some for the first time. This proposed new take isn’t surprising given the re-interpretation trend amongst recent and upcoming Disney remakes.
After the WGA strike ended, Lindsey Anderson Beer can start gearing up for the live-action Bambi. Of course, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still going so it might be some time before production of the live-action remake begins. It is currently unknown when the Disney remake will hit theaters. Until then, check out what upcoming Disney movies will arrive next in movie cinemas. The most recent release, The Creator, is currently in theaters.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Ryan LaBee
By Mick Joest