Longlegs Gets ‘Scarier With Each Step,’ As The Nicolas Cage Horror ‘Leaves A Mark’ On Critics
Serial killer thriller hits theaters July 12.
Nicolas Cage has an extensive and unique catalog of roles in his career, with just the past few years including projects like Dream Scenario, Renfield and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Next up Cage is portraying the titular serial killer in the thriller Longlegs, which is set to hit theaters July 12. Critics have screened the movie, which sees an FBI agent discover a personal connection to the Satanic murderer she’s investigating, and they are downright unnerved by the upcoming horror movie.
Maika Monroe stars as Lee Harke of the FBI, and along with Nicolas Cage, Longlegs also stars Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, Michelle Choi-Lee and Dakota Daulby in the movie that debuted at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. In our sister site GamesRadar’s review of Longlegs, Neil Smith rates the movie a perfect 5 out of 5, noting that a little bit of Cage goes a long way in this authentically scary dance with the devil. The critic writes:
Sophie Butcher of Empire gives it 4 out of 5 stars, telling moviegoers to submit to the demonic darkness for a horrific sensory experience. The director immediately lets you know what you’re in for in the opening sequence, Butcher explains:
William Bibbiani of The Wrap calls Osgood Perkins the modern master of dread, with his fourth project being the “scariest-looking film in recent memory.” Fear and oppression are the only emotions present in the atmosphere of this disquieting film, the critic says, writing:
Jacob Oller of Paste gives Longlegs an 8.5 out of 10 user rating, saying he needed a shower after his screening, as the movie drenches you in evil that can be felt in your hair, on your clothes and buzzing in the back of your mind. Nicolas Cage is “unforgettable” as the killer, Oller says, writing:
Nick Schager of The Daily Beast agrees with the critics above, calling Longlegs the most terrifying movie of the year. Nothing makes total sense in the best way possible, Schager says. In his words:
Since receiving a perfect score when it debuted on Rotten Tomatoes, Longlegs has dipped only slightly to 91% Fresh from the opinions of 80 critics. If you want to see Nicolas Cage in what is by all accounts an unsettling and horrifyingly devilish experience, check your local theater for viewings starting Friday, July 12, and also be sure to check out our 2024 movie release calendar to see what else is coming.
