Looks Like Disney's Live-Action Lilo And Stitch Is Bringing Back Some People From The Original Animated Movie

Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch movie has been hitting the waves surfing on casting its stars the past two months, between Zach Galifianakis being the first actor to be attached , to the Disney movie finding its young Lilo actress , along with actors being found for Nani and Pleakley . But, the latest casting news includes three talents who were memorably voices from the original 2002 movie are set to come aboard this new version.

Fans of the beloved animated movie will be happy to hear that the voice behind Stitch, Chris Sanders, is reportedly in “final negotiations” to reprise his role as the alien on the run with a temper, per The Hollywood Reporter . Additionally, Tia Carrere, who originated the voice of Lilo’s older sister Nani, will also be back, but this time in live-action as a new character named Mrs. Kekoa. It was also reported that Amy Hill, who voiced the role of an elderly woman named Mrs. Hasagawa, will also star as another new character named Tūtū.

Chris Sanders isn’t just the iconic voice behind Stitch, as he co-wrote and co-directed the modern animated classic alongside Dean DeBlois. Sanders had the original idea for the movie, which DeBlois told CinemaBlend was originally set in the Pacific Northwest rather than Hawaii . Honestly, who else could even try to match the Stitch voice we all know and love?

CinemaBlend also spoke to Carrere last year for the original’s 20th anniversary about her thoughts about being involved in the live-action Lilo & Stitch , to which the 56-year-old said, somewhat half-jokingly she’d like to play an “old Tutu with a muumuu” before saying she was going to see if she could make her way in to the project. Carrere also shared her hopes to sing more songs in the remake, along with the soundtrack involving more Hawaiian people.

While being a leading voice actress on the original Lilo & Stitch movie, Carrere helped the filmmakers authentically capture Hawaiian culture , particularly by inspiring the addition of “Aloha ʻOe’’ by Queen Liliʻuokalani in a touching goodbye scene between Lilo and Nani. It’s exciting to hear the Disney filmmakers have created a new role for Carrere in Lilo & Stitch as 22-year-old Hawaii-born actress Sydney Elizabeth Agudong takes on the role of Nani in live action.

There’s also more Hawaiian talent in the movie, with newcomer Maia Kealoha playing Lilo and Kahiau Machado being replaced by Kaipot Dudoit to play Nani’s boyfriend David after social media posts uncovered the previous actor using racial slurs. Additionally, Courtney B. Vance will play social worker Cobra Bubbles.