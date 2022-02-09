Looks Like House Of Gucci's Adam Driver Has Just Replaced Hugh Jackman On One Of His Upcoming Projects

Stars replacing other stars in one project or the next is just an average day in Hollywood. Sometimes, the switch out occurs over scheduling conflicts, creative differences, or development issues. One of those reasons might be the cause of Hollywood’s renaissance man Hugh Jackman stepping aside from one of his multiple projects. But audiences won’t fret over his replacement as House of Gucci’s Adam Driver is sliding right into the role.

Deadline broke the news by revealing Driver will replace Jackman as Ferrari car company founder Enzo Ferrari in the biopic Ferrari. Hugh Jackman had been attached to the role since 2020. Taking on the racing car icon will serve as the perfect follow-up to playing two real-life figures – Maurizio Gucci in the Oscar-nominated House of Gucci, whom the actor sympathized with toward the end, and Jacques Le Gris in The Last Duel. At this time, it is unclear why the Reminiscence star pulled out of the role.

But the Star Wars alum taking over for Jackman wasn’t the only casting news to drop as Penelope Cruz will play Ferrari’s wife Lisa, fresh off a Best Actress Oscar nomination, and Shailene Woodley as his long-time mistress Lina Lardi. Regarding the high-profile cast, the film’s director Michael Mann spoke with Deadline, saying,

Being able to have these wonderfully talented artists, actors Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, and Shailene Woodley, bring to life these unique characters on location in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna is a vision fulfilled.

Along with directing the biographical film, Mann will produce it, which has been a passion project for the acclaimed director for two decades. He also co-penned the script with Troy Kennedy Martin based on the biography Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine. P.J. van Sandwijk, John Lesher, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, and Gareth West will serve as producers alongside Michael Mann. Niels Juul will executive produce the film. The big-budget film is expected to start production in Italy around May.

After years of development, the Ferrari deal came together after STX Films secured international and domestic distribution rights. Amazon will share international distribution with STX for the biopic in certain international markets.

The film will focus on a contentious time for Enzo Ferrari during the summer of 1957. As bankruptcy looms over his racing and automotive empire, he and his wife Lisa are facing bigger personal problems. The couple is mourning the death of their son while dealing with the revelation of another son with his mistress. Ferrari decides to through all his pain and suffering into the renowned racing exhibition Mille Miglia.

Ferrari will be the second time the racing icon has been portrayed on the big screen after actor Remo Girone brought an older Enzo Ferrari to life in 2019’s Ford v. Ferrari. It is unclear when the biopic will be released. While Adam Driver has taken over the role, Hugh Jackman has multiple upcoming projects coming down the pipeline after testing positive for COVID and pushing back his Broadway return in The Music Man. Driver’s new role was just the latest addition in a line of upcoming movies for the Oscar nominee. You can scroll through our 2022 movie schedule to see what both actors have coming out this year.