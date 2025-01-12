‘I’m Still Pinching Myself.’ Brendan Fraser Says Advice From Ian McKellen Has Stuck With Him For Years, And It’s Served Him Well

Brendan Fraser is certainly an example of an actor who made a remarkable career comeback . After a series of personal setbacks, the American-Canadian gained acclaim in 2022 with a major role in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale , which led to multiple other projects on the Brenaissance train. While still "pinching" himself, Fraser talks about the useful career advice that came from former co-star Ian McKellen and it’s truly served him well.

It took Brendan Fraser a long time to make a career comeback, with his Gods and Monsters director Bill Condon speculating the audience was growing tired of his blockbuster trope and would be welcomed again if he returned to a different role entirely. The Mummy actor definitely reinvented himself in his universally-acclaimed role in The Whale , which led to him winning his first Oscar . With the Brenaissance train not losing any steam, the Glory Daze actor said in a Deadline video that the advice his Gods and Monsters co-star Ian McKellen gave him stuck throughout the years and it’s served him well:

If it’s something I learned from Ian McKellen, it was that you need to approach this job as if it’s the first time and the last time you ever will ever again. And that’s when the work comes alive.

That’s truly some sound advice from the Shakespearean actor. You never know where a Hollywood career could take you, nor whether a role could be a breakthrough or one an actor wishes they could forget .

The “first and last time” philosophy surely could have related to The Whale. Brendan Fraser dived into the role of Charlie for the “first time” playing a character he never portrayed before. He worked with obesity advocates to help give his character justice and had to wear a prosthesis and a bodysuit to understand Charlie’s physical challenges as a 600-pound man. The “last time” could refer to the importance of honoring Charlie’s story if his performance in The Whale wasn’t well-received and did nothing for Fraser’s career. Fortunately, the A24 movie was the stepping stone the talented actor needed.

The Bedazzled actor made a career comeback that any returning actor would strive for when he received multiple accolades for The Whale, such as a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and an Oscar, to name a few. Not to mention, Brendan Fraser continued his epic run with Killers of the Flower Moon and the Amazon MGM Studios comedy Brothers, and has an upcoming D-Day movie Pressure lined up . Despite Fraser’s newfound fame he’s recently received, the Journey to the Center of the Earth actor said he still couldn't believe where his life has taken him:

I’m still pinching myself, and I don’t think that’ll ever change. I’m still astonished when people recognize me on the street anyway, because I’ve never really gotten past the feeling of being told, ‘Fraser, get back in the dish pit. You’ve got work to do!’ And I hope that never leaves.

With new acting roles coming Brendan Fraser’s way, I doubt that wonderful feeling of humbleness and gratitude will ever escape him. The Doom Patrol actor previously said despite all of the praise and gigs he’s gotten, he doesn’t want to be too comfortable with it all for fear it could come to an end. Even though he’s proven what a versatile actor he is, Fraser knows he still wants to show audiences what he’s made of by welcoming new acting challenges. I personally can’t wait to see if there’s any future role out there for the award-winning actor that can match the stellar performance he gave for The Whale.

It’s a good thing that Brendan Fraser had veteran actors like Ian McKellen in his circle to give him outstanding advice that’s stuck with him hard. All actors should approach each role like it could be “the first and last time” they act so they can provide meaning to their performance and leave a lasting impact on the audience. Take a look at our 2025 movie releases so you don’t miss a beat of Fraser’s surging career.