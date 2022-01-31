M. Night Shyamalan Reveals Why Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Was The Right Person To Lead His Next Film
M. Night Shyamalan knew he had to cast Dave Bautista.
Many moviegoers may know Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer from Guardians of the Galaxy, but the former pro wrestler is far from a one-trick pony. M. Night Shyamalan certainly seems to think so. When the lauded director began the casting search for his next film project, he knew that Bautista was the only man for the job, and didn't waste any time bringing him aboard.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, M. Night Shyamalan shared his reasoning behind the casting of Dave Bautista in his next film, which is titled Knock at the Cabin. Apparently Blade Runner 2049 had something to do with it, with the director saying:
No one can argue that Dave Bautista doesn’t have a strong presence. Although the actor began his career as a WWE wrestler, he quickly established himself as a solid performer outside of the ring with comedic performances in blockbuster movies like Guardians of the Galaxy. However, it was his dramatic turn in Blade Runner 2049 that made many critics and fans aware of his versatility. Bautista displayed an elevated level of spatial awareness and physicality that many actors pay cold hard cash to learn at theatre school. This ability to embody stillness made quite the impression on M. Night Shyamalan. The filmmaker explained:
Dave Bautista said yes, and the rest is history. Although he starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Knock at the Cabin will give Bautista the chance to play a lead dramatic role and continue to cement his status as a powerhouse performer in the entertainment industry. So far he's the only actor attached to the project.
Knock at the Cabin has not entered the production process yet, but the film is scheduled to shock fans with a signature Shyamalan twist on February 3, 2023. Ready to go the theater sooner rather than later? Check out what upcoming movies are laid out for 2022.
