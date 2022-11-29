M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie Knock At The Cabin Shaded By Author For Ignoring Source Material

Trailers for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest flick, Knock at the Cabin, have included enough creepy and tension-building moments to get an audience excited. The film features stars like Jonathan Groff, Dave Bautista and Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint in a horror film about a family who has to choose to give up their daughter for the possibility of saving the world, which four strangers say is at stake. The film is adapted from the novel The Cabin at the End of the World by acclaimed horror author Paul G. Tremblay. Recently, the author took to social media to throw a little shade at the upcoming movie.

A new poster for Knock at the Cabin was recently released that shows the four mysterious strangers who invade the cabin. The poster also makes sure to note that the film is directed by M. Night Shyamalan, and the script was written by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. However, Tremblay, who penned the source material, including the characters and story the movie draws from, is noticeably not named on the poster. The author noticed this as well and pointed it out on Twitter, saying:

New poster. I dig it. Can't help but feel like there's something missing…

It is unclear why Tremblay’s writing contributions were kept off the poster, especially considering he is one of the most popular horror authors, and his book being adapted is sure to draw in fans of his writing. The author is clearly being tongue and cheek about the diss, but his absence from the advertisement is certainly of note, especially considering the film title is different from his book.

Many have championed for Tremblay’s books to get a movie adaptation even before Knock on the Cabin was announced. The horror novel is quite beloved, and hopefully his supporters will still see the film, even if he is not advertised on the poster. While not as recognizable as Stephan King, The Cabin at the End of the World, and A Head Full of Ghosts have garnered significant followings, with the latter also being optioned for a film adaptation at Disney.

Meanwhile, Knock on the Cabin continues Shyamalan’s multi-picture relationship with Universal. The director has already announced another project with the studio which has a 2024 release date. Shymalan’s filmography has brought in box office numbers in the billions, and his Unbreakable trilogy had incredible financial success. The suspense director clearly has a large following, so this could be a possible reason his name was the one heavily touted on the poster.

Regardless, Knock On The Cabin will hit theaters February 3, 2023, so Tremblay and Shyamalan fans definitely have something to look forward to. Tremblay’s novel The Cabin at the End of the World is currently available on Amazon (opens in new tab), or at local bookstores for audiences wanting to read the book ahead of the film's release. For more information on projects hitting theaters next year, make sure to check out our 2023 movie release schedule.