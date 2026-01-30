Macaulay Culkin And More Pen Tributes To Catherine O'Hara After Her Death

The entertainment world lost a legend, as the shocking news of Catherine O’Hara’s death came Friday. The actress known for TV and movies including in Home Alone, Best in Show, Schitt’s Creek and so many others unquestionably affected countless people over her five-decade career. And former co-stars including Macaulay Culkin, Pedro Pascal and Michael McKean are paying tribute to the comedy icon.

One of Catherine O’Hara’s most beloved roles was as Kate McCallister in Home Alone — a Christmastime staple and one of the best movies of the ‘90s overall. I’m not even sure it’s possible to say the name, “Kevin!” without doing your best O’Hara impression. Macaulay Culkin — Kevin McCallister himself — took to Instagram with a photo from the movie and another from a more recent reunion between him and O’Hara, penning a heartbreaking message to his on-screen mother:

Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.

One of Catherine O’Hara’s last roles was on The Last of Us Season 2, and Pedro Pascal shared a sweet photo of the two of them on set, writing that there is “less light in my world” without her in it:



The actress was a regular in Christopher Guest’s mockumentaries like A Mighty Wind and Best in Show, making Michael McKean a somewhat frequent co-star. The This Is Spinal Tap actor wrote on X upon hearing the news:

Only one Catherine O'Hara, and now none. Heartbreaking.

Tom Green also paid his respects to the comedic legend and fellow Canadian, writing on Instagram:

I’m so sorry to hear the news that Canadian comedy legend Catherine O’Hara has passed away at 71. She’s kept me and millions of others entertained throughout my lifetime… Her characters brought so much joy and laughter to the world. It’s with a heavy heart that I share this today. Rest in peace, Catherine O’Hara — one of the greatest Canadian comedy icons of all time.

Catherine O’Hara’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Justin Theroux also posted a photo in remembrance of her:



Ron Howard wrote that he worked with the late actress several times over the years and called her death “shattering”:

This is shattering news. What a wonderful person, artist and collaborator. I was lucky enough to direct, produce and act in projects with her and she was simply growing more brilliant with each year. My heart goes out to Bo & family. RIP Catherine O’Hara

Michael Keaton wrote on Instagram that his friendship with Catherine O’Hara goes back even further than 1988’s Beetlejuice:

We go back before the first Beetlejuice. She’s been my pretend wife, my pretend nemesis and my real life, true friend. This one hurts. Man am I gonna miss her. Thinking about Beau as well.

Not many details about Catherine O’Hara’s passing were immediately available, with a rep confirming to Rolling Stone only that she died at her home in Los Angeles “after a brief illness.”

It’s unclear how this will affect The Studio Season 2, as production kicked off just last week on what will be known as her final role. Ike Barinholtz — one of her co-stars on the award-winning comedy — posted a photo to Instagram to say how “incredibly grateful” he is to have known her:

I never in a million years thought I would get to work with Catherine O’Hara let alone become friends with her. So profoundly sad she’s somewhere else now. So incredibly grateful I got to spend the time I did with her. Thank you Catherine I love you ❤️

It’s clear from the reactions we’ve seen already how beloved Catherine O’Hara was and how much of an impact she’s made in Hollywood. Our condolences go out to her family, friends and everyone affected by her death.