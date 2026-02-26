RHOSLC Is Shutting Down After Death Of Mary Cosby's Son. This Isn't The First Time Production Paused For Real-Life Issues

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is one of the best reality shows out there, and the cast of the series are fan favorites. Chief among them is Mary Cosby, who has been stealing scenes for years on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). The fandom was shocked when it was revealed that Mary's son Robert Jr. passed away this week, and now production on Season 7 has halted. But this isn't the first time Bravo has put the cameras down in the midst of real-life issues.

People broke the news that RHOSLC has paused filming while Mary Cosby and her family cope with the tragedy of Robert Jr.'s sudden death. The show was reportedly gearing up to begin filming this week, but has halted those plans in the wake of the Cosby family's loss. And as much as I'm a hardcore fan of the show, I'm heartened to hear that Bravo is putting Mary's feelings first during this impossible time.

The news of Robert Jr.'s death broke the internet, and details are still trickling out. Police in Salt Lake reportedly "responded to an overdose investigation that turned into a death investigation." Mary and her late son have spoken candidly on the show about his substance abuse issues, putting a light on a subject that so many feels shame about. As such, fans are especially invested in this heartbreaking news.

When Has The Real Housewives Paused Production Before?

Obviously the passing Robert Sr. is a tragic and extenuating circumstance, but this isn't the first time that a season of Real Housewives had to put the cameras down based on things happening off camera. Perhaps the most notable is when New Jersey's Teresa Giuidice went to prison. Rather than continuing the show without her, like they did this year on Potomac when Karen Huger was away, RHONJ stopped filming full seasons until she got out and returned home.

There were also a number of COVID-related delays in other cities at the height of the pandemic. In November of 2020, both Atlanta and Beverly Hills ended up suspending production due to positive COVID tests.

Obviously, these are very different situation than what Mary Cosby is going through, but it shows that Bravo has been able to put real-life issues over the filming schedule. Of course, fans are curious if Mary will even be able to film Season 7 of Salt Lake City given the tragic loss of her son.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Cosby family during this difficult time. While Salt Lake Season 6 ended a few weeks ago, new episodes of Beverly Hills and Potomac are currently airing as part of the 2026 TV schedule.