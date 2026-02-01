Jenna Ortega Just Called Catherine O'Hara A 'Giant' In Touching Tribute To Her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Co-Star

Hollywood and fans around the world are still mourning the loss of Catherine O’Hara and, as tributes continue to pour in, one of the most moving has come from her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star, Jenna Ortega. This weekend, Ortega honored the legendary comedian and character actor with a heartfelt message, describing O’Hara as a “giant,” a sentiment that feels entirely fitting given her legacy.

Ortega, who worked closely with O’Hara on the long-gestating 2024 sequel, shared her tribute on Instagram just days after the news of O’Hara’s passing. The two played grandmother and granddaughter in Beetlejuice, with the young Hollywood star joining the cast as Astrid Deetz, Lydia Deetz's daughter. While the film itself serves as a bridge between generations of fans, Ortega’s words made it clear that the connection off screen was just as meaningful. In her caption, she wrote:

Catherine is one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever had the honor of getting to work with and know. I’ll forever cherish the time we shared together, and everything she taught me. A giant and inspiration in many ways. One of the greats. Thank you so much for it all.

In the wake of O’Hara’s passing, the X star’s words have taken on even more weight. The Emmy-winning actress died at age 71 after a brief illness, leaving behind not just an extraordinary body of work but also a legacy that spans generations of comedy and film. From Beetlejuice and Home Alone to Best in Show and Schitt’s Creek, the Nightmare Before Christmas voice star had a rare ability to elevate everything she touched; often stealing scenes with a single line delivery or perfectly timed look. She wasn’t just funny. She was precise, fearless and endlessly inventive.

Her career began in Toronto’s improv scene with The Second City before she became a standout on SCTV, setting the foundation for decades of unforgettable performances. Over the years, she moved effortlessly between sketch comedy, film, television, and voice work, collaborating with filmmakers like Tim Burton and Christopher Guest while also becoming a late-career icon as a cast member of Schitt's Creek, with her character Moira Rose becoming a standout. Even recently, the comedy legend was still working, with her role on The Studio now standing as her final on-screen performance, a fact that has stunned many who worked alongside her.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

That context makes the Wednesday actress’s tribute feel especially poignant. This was one generation quietly acknowledging what it received from another. O’Hara was known for her generosity on set, her willingness to share, and her ability to make everyone around her better. Ortega’s gratitude reflects that reputation, capturing the sense that the late comedy performer’s influence extended far beyond the camera.

The loss of Catherine O’Hara feels immense, and there may never be words that fully capture it. What will endure, though, is the remarkable body of film and TV work O'hara leaves behind. Long after the tributes quiet down, audiences will still be quoting her lines, discovering her performances for the first time, and seeing firsthand what genuine comedic commitment looks like. In that light, Jenna Ortega’s description rings true. The beloved performer wasn’t just a great entertainer. She was, in every meaningful sense, a giant.

For those who want to see two generations of talent share the screen, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently streaming for viewers with an HBO Max subscription.