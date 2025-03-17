Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin Reunited With Catherine O’Hara And Their Director, And It’s A Sweet Treat For All Ya Filthy Animals

Reunited, and it feels so good.

Catherine O&#039;Hara and Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone looking surprised at the door opening after reuniting.
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The mere mention of Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara or Christopher Columbus might make a person want to rewatch 1990's Home Alone. Culkin's Kevin McCallister continues to stand as one of the most iconic '90s movie characters, and I'd argue that O'Hara's Kate should be in the same boat. Fans continue to shower love on the franchise, so there's excitement whenever the cast and crew reunite. That was the case when Culkin, O'Hara and Columbus crossed paths not too long ago, and it's a sweet gift for all ya filthy animals out there.

Now and then, members of the beloved holiday film's cast go viral separately (which happened when Macaulay Culkin appeared at WWE Raw). However, there are rare occasions in which multiple Home Alone alums are together. Chris Columbus revealed such a run-in, when he recently posted a photo of himself, Catherine O'Hara and Culkin together at an unspecified event. Not only was the pic was, but the filmmaker added a fun caption as well. Check it out:

A post shared by @chriscolumbus

A photo posted by on

While the post is simple, fans certainly seem to be loving it, based on the comments section. This reunion makes me want to grab a blanket, hot chocolate and return to Winnetka, Illinois (via my Disney+ subscription). Aside from its cozy and nostalgic vibes, the post also does indeed have me wondering where Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) are.

Regardless of their whereabouts, many were thrilled to see aforementioned trio of actors together. What's more is that a member of the '90s film's crew commented on the pic, and Tom Felton (who worked with Chris Columbus on the first two Harry Potter films) did as well. Check out those reactions and more below:

  • It was such an honor to work with you three, and to be a part of such a magnificent classic movie that continues to entertain and be so meaningful to so many, all around the world 🌎💕🙏- d.dannywarhol
  • Thank you for this legendary childhood movie 👏😁❤️❤️❤️- ruslan_shatalov91
  • Wow…what a hole 🕳️ ❤️x - t22felton
  • “KEVIN!!!!!” - stevehashek
  • I love this! - jscognamiglio
More on Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Macaulay Culkin Got Super Emotional After Reuniting With Home Alone Mom Catherine O'Hara At His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Though it's been years since they made Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, Lost in New York, the three pictured collaborators frequently talk about the classic movie. While Chris Columbus has been open about the OG film's legacy as well as Macaulay and brother Kieran Culkin brothers' roles in them. They've also pondered unanswered questions, with O'Hara offring theories on Kate’s profession. And if you need any proof of Macaulay's love for the franchise, know that he almost bought the OG Home Alone house.

As a fan, I just love to see that Chris Columbus and co. still have love for each other and the movies they made decades ago. Hopefully, we’ll continue to get the sprinklings of casual Home Alone reunions and behind-the-scenes tidbits as well. Until then, just keep your eyes peeled, ya filthy animals. (Sorry, I couldn't resist.)

