Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin Reunited With Catherine O’Hara And Their Director, And It’s A Sweet Treat For All Ya Filthy Animals

The mere mention of Macaulay Culkin, Catherine O’Hara or Christopher Columbus might make a person want to rewatch 1990's Home Alone. Culkin's Kevin McCallister continues to stand as one of the most iconic '90s movie characters, and I'd argue that O'Hara's Kate should be in the same boat. Fans continue to shower love on the franchise, so there's excitement whenever the cast and crew reunite. That was the case when Culkin, O'Hara and Columbus crossed paths not too long ago, and it's a sweet gift for all ya filthy animals out there.

Now and then, members of the beloved holiday film's cast go viral separately (which happened when Macaulay Culkin appeared at WWE Raw). However, there are rare occasions in which multiple Home Alone alums are together. Chris Columbus revealed such a run-in, when he recently posted a photo of himself, Catherine O'Hara and Culkin together at an unspecified event. Not only was the pic was, but the filmmaker added a fun caption as well. Check it out:

A post shared by @chriscolumbus A photo posted by on

While the post is simple, fans certainly seem to be loving it, based on the comments section. This reunion makes me want to grab a blanket, hot chocolate and return to Winnetka, Illinois (via my Disney+ subscription). Aside from its cozy and nostalgic vibes, the post also does indeed have me wondering where Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) are.

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months

Save 72% - Looking to watch the Home Alone movies anytime you want? Well, know that the most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year). Expires March 30

Regardless of their whereabouts, many were thrilled to see aforementioned trio of actors together. What's more is that a member of the '90s film's crew commented on the pic, and Tom Felton (who worked with Chris Columbus on the first two Harry Potter films) did as well. Check out those reactions and more below:

It was such an honor to work with you three, and to be a part of such a magnificent classic movie that continues to entertain and be so meaningful to so many, all around the world 🌎💕🙏- d.dannywarhol

Thank you for this legendary childhood movie 👏😁❤️❤️❤️- ruslan_shatalov91

Wow…what a hole 🕳️ ❤️x - t22felton

“KEVIN!!!!!” - stevehashek

I love this! - jscognamiglio

More on Macaulay Culkin (Image credit: 20th Century Fox) Macaulay Culkin Got Super Emotional After Reuniting With Home Alone Mom Catherine O'Hara At His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Though it's been years since they made Home Alone and its 1992 sequel, Lost in New York, the three pictured collaborators frequently talk about the classic movie. While Chris Columbus has been open about the OG film's legacy as well as Macaulay and brother Kieran Culkin brothers' roles in them. They've also pondered unanswered questions, with O'Hara offring theories on Kate’s profession. And if you need any proof of Macaulay's love for the franchise, know that he almost bought the OG Home Alone house.

As a fan, I just love to see that Chris Columbus and co. still have love for each other and the movies they made decades ago. Hopefully, we’ll continue to get the sprinklings of casual Home Alone reunions and behind-the-scenes tidbits as well. Until then, just keep your eyes peeled, ya filthy animals. (Sorry, I couldn't resist.)