‘Words Seem Inadequate’: Eugene Levy, Dan Levy And More Schitt’s Creek Alums Pay Tribute To Catherine O’Hara After Her Death

Much of the Hollywood community and the public at large are currently mourning actress Catherine O’Hara, who died at the age of 71 this past week following a brief illness. Since news broke, fans and celebrities alike have been paying tribute to O’Hara, remembering her exceptional TV and film work. When it comes to O’Hara’s presence on the small screen, she’s particularly famous for Schitt’s Creek, and co-stars Dan and Eugene Levy along with other series alums memorialized her.

For six seasons, O’Hara played the role of quirky matriarch/former soap opera star Moira Rose on Schitt’s Creek (which is available to stream with a Hulu subscription). Playing O’Hara’s fictional husband, Johnny Rose, was Eugene Levy, who’d known the late actress since the ‘70s and starred alongside her on the sketch comedy show SCTV. After O’Hara’s death, Levy released a statement that was shared with Variety and opened up about his late friend and co-star:

Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over fifty years. From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship. And I will miss her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and the entire O’Hara family.

Catherine O’Hara’s TV son on the Schitt’s, David Rose, was played by Dan Levy, who also served as co-creator (alongside father Eugene), writer and producer on the show. Levy shared his sentiments on Instagram, where he dropped a sweet photo of him and O’Hara along with a still from the show. In his post, Dan opened up not only about working with the late O’Hara but also about the deep personal ties he had to her long before the show was ever a thought:

What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years. Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family. It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke and every member of her big, beautiful family.

Karen Robinson – who played Veronica “Ronnie” Lee on the Canadian sitcom – also commented on the Beetlejuice icon’s death. In a statement shared with USA Today, Robinson lauded her fellow Canada native’s abilities as a performer and expressed condolences for her loved ones:

The unmitigated good fortune of sharing space and work and laughter with the brilliance that was Catherine O'Hara is something that I will treasure forever. I am heartbroken for her family and all circles of her friends and loved ones. Oh Canada - what a loss. Thank you, Catherine, for everything you gave us before you left us. So much and so timeless that a part of you will always stay with us.

Another Schitt’s Creek alum to speak out was Roland Schitt actor Chris Elliot. His statement was also shared with USA Today and included some sweet remembrances of O’Hara:

Working with her and Eugene was a dream come true for me - made all the more special because Catherine was such a warm hearted, generous and humble human being. I will always remember the laughs we shared on screen and off, and I’ll never forget our fun shopping spree at Joe Fresh.

Sweet remarks also came from Jennifer Robertson, who played the role of Jocelyn Schitt on the show. Like her co-stars, Robertson also had nothing but kind words to share about O’Hara via a statement also shared with USA Today:

I am deeply saddened to hear we have lost Catherine. Being in Catherine O'Hara's orbit was a beautiful, magical gift. She was absolute star who never understood why people made such a fuss about her. Her passing is a loss for everyone who knew and loved her. My deepest condolences to Bo, her sons, and the O'Hara family.

The highly bingeable Schitt’s Creek centers on the wealthy Rose family, who find themselves moving to the titular town after a shady business manager swipes their fortune. Shenanigans ensue as clashes between the Roses and upstanding citizens in town erupt. The Levys’ comedy received critical acclaim during its run, and Catherine O’Hara was lauded for her performance as Moira, which won her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Catherine O’Hara certainly deserved that honor as well as the praise she’s since received following her passing. O’Hara’s castmates from The Studio – for which the late actress is currently nominated for a SAG Award – also paid tribute to her. It’s truly tragic that O’Hara is no longer with us, but I’m happy to see her Schitt’s family as well as a host of others honor her in such sweet ways.