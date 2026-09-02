Latest Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Has Me Theorizing About Scarlet Witch & Elizabeth Olsen In A New Way

Few upcoming 2026 movies have the hype going for them that Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday does, though I guess Secret Wars isn’t so far behind it. As news surfaces about the newest cast member to join the MCU, the latest Scarlet Witch reports point to the character being utilized as Doomsday reshoots are wrapping up. Of course, it’s not so cut and dry as “Elizabeth Olsen was clearly seen on set in costume,” because that would be too easy.

As it often goes with MCU hearsay, the latest rumor mill fodder came from online scoopers. Daniel Richtman (via Patreon) claims that the Russo brothers’ reshoots are completed, and that Scarlet Witch and Sue Storm are among the characters who were filmed. Meanwhile, on X, MyTimeToShineHello is saying that it was Elizabeth Olsen’s stunt double that was involved with the additional filming, and that it was for a post-credits sequence.

To be sure, even if these reports are true, it’s still unclear if this would be the only point in the film where Scarlet Witch appears, given Olsen’s unwavering stance that she knows nothing about her next MCU project. Despite other rumors claiming she’ll be a major villain for the Mutant Saga, and that she’s also supposed to be utilized for Secret Wars. Which brings me to this question…

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

What If Only Scarlet Witch, Not Elizabeth Olsen, Appears In Avengers: Doomsday?

Hear me out. What if it's both true that Scarlet Witch will appear in Doomsday and also that Olsen did not do any filming for the movie, and was purposefully kept out of the loop so that she wouldn't be lying about that when asked during interviews? It'd be the perfect crime. Well, no, not a crime, and not quite a diversion, but still sly and tricky.

In the first place, Olsen was revealed to be pregnant in June, and while that obviously wouldn't rule her out of filming anything, it does make it slightly less likely.

Additionally, I've previously shared my own conjecture that — based on rumors of Wanda being Doctor Doom's henchwitch — the character will be the one under the Latverian Witch mask, and that she was actually the one who appeared to Franklin in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Even if that second part isn't real, Scarlet Witch being masked until the very end would also be a way to have the character in the movie without the need for Olsen to be on the set.

My final totally-not-flimsy piece of circumstantial evidence is the fact that Agatha All Along alluded to Wanda's presence without the need to show her face. So it's not out of the question to think that the Doomsday post-credits scene could involve her being unmasked from behind, so that all audiences see is her long red hair as "proof."

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What are we thinking? Am I way offbase? Do we think Olsen has just been lying and that Scarlet Witch is all over Doomsday? What about VisionQuest? [Brain glitches.] Everything is normal. Wanda is not in movies. Olsen is right all along. Continue. Continue. Have good day. [Brain glitches again.]

Check out Avengers: Doomsday in theaters on December 18, 2026.