VisionQuest Reviews Have Dropped, And There's One Detail Critics Brought Up I'm Pumped About
Just when I thought I couldn't get any more excited...
VisionQuest is the latest entry on the list of upcoming Marvel shows that will eminently hit the small screen, and there’s been some solid buzz around the show. Created by Terry Matalas, the Paul Bettany-led series is set to close out the “WandaVision Trilogy” and in many ways, signify the end of an era for Marvel Studios’ TV branch. I’ve been eager to get people’s thoughts on the show and, now, reviews have finally been published. With that, I’m now particularly excited over one detail critics keep mentioning.
While Bettany returns to play his beloved Marvel Cinematic Universe character on the show, he’s technically playing a different iteration. The thoughtful and occasionally witty Vision who factored heavily into the Infinity Saga, as he’s been rebuilt into the aggressive and more cynical White Vision from WandaVision. I wondered how critics would feel about this new iteration of the character and hoped he’d still be endearing in some sense. Well, thankfully, critics seem to be all in on the character, with TheWrap’s Hunter Ingram saying this:
For those who need a refresher, this White Vision gained the memories of his predecessor near the end of WandaVision. However, the powerful machine does not possess the core qualities that made the Avengers’ resident android so unique. When the white antihero speaks about his precursor in the trailer for this 2026 TV schedule entry, he says, “I have his memories, but not his virtue.” Jake Kleinman of Polygon seems to have been entertained by that distinction:
When Bettany first got involved with the MCU years ago via Iron Man, he voiced the A.I. system J.A.R.V.I.S., who would eventually become Vision. The Amadeus star has gotten to try some different things while playing this character, and it sounds like VisionQuest gives him the opportunity to stretch his acting chops even more. Kourtnee Jackson of CNET seems to fuel that notion:
Not everyone is completely sold on this new version of Bettany’s beloved character off the top. In his mostly positive review for IGN, Jesse Schedeen notes that this iteration of one of the MCU’s most powerful characters isn’t so easy to latch onto:
Despite that, most pundits seem pleased with this take on Wanda Maximoff’s robotic lover and the way in which Bettany is portraying him. Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence puts it like this:
I was already looking forward to checking out this latest Marvel show (which currently holds an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes), but these takes on White Vision’s characterization and Paul Bettany’s performance make me even more optimistic about what’s to come. And that’s not even everything fans have to look forward to, as there’s also the twisted father-son dynamic between Vision and Ultron and the emergence of Thomas Shepherd, Viz’s son. I look forward to seeing how this eight-episode show plays out and how it positions Vision for the future.
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Disney+ subscription holders can check out VisionQuest when it makes its two-episode debut tonight, October 13, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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