Avengers: Doomsday Theory Claims Scarlet Witch May Be The Key To Doctor Doom’s Plot
Wanda needs to come back ASAP.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to keep the public enthralled, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The fandom is curious about upcoming Marvel movies, but especially The Russo Brothers' pair of Avengers films. And a fan theory about those projects claim that The Scarlet Witch may be key to Doctor Doom's multiversal plot.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is very limited, but comic book fans are expecting Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom to start the titular multiverse war just like the comics. A fan theory swirling around Reddit claimed that the only way Doom will be able to create his own universe is through the reality-warping power of Wanda's chaos magic. As such, the Scarlet Witch could end up being a key to that evil plan.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-quietly been wondering about Wanda ever since Doctor Strange 2's ending. In it she seemingly perished to destroy the Darkhold across the multiverse, but moviegoers aren't convinced she actually perished.
Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 4 Months
Save 72% - The most exciting deal of last year is back for 2025 – and it's come about 9 months early. The best-selling Disney Plus bundle deal we saw over Black Friday returns this March, costing just $2.99 a month for the ad-supported Disney Plus and Hulu plan. Usually costing $10.99 a month, that's a hefty 72% saving. While new and eligible returning customers won't be able to enjoy the discounted rate for quite as long, you'll still get the sub-$3 bundle for the first four months of your subscription (over Black Friday, the reduced Disney Plus price ran for a whole year).
Expires March 30
Funny enough, the discourse surrounding Wanda's fate recently heated up. Comics showed Scarlet Witch captured by the TVA, which might explain her mysterious disappearance in the MCU. Only time will tell how things go down, and what's revealed if/when Elizabeth Olsen makes her long-awaited return to the shared universe.
Rumors about Doctor Doom and Scarlet Witch have been flying around since October, including reports that she might actually be the villain's lover in the next Avengers movies. This would certainly give her reason to help him create a new universe, although fans might have a hard time seeing her with anyone but Vision at this point. And while fans not-so-patiently wait for concrete information from Kevin Feige and the rest of the powers that be at Marvel, these types of theories and rumors are likely going to continue circulating online.
While Wanda has always been popular in the MCU, she became on of the most beloved characters in the entire universe thanks to the release of WandaVision. The Disney+ series instantly became a viral sensation, one that fans theorized about while immediately watching each new episode. And since then, there's been a non-stop call for more of the Scarlet Witch from the fans.
Unfortunately, her redemption during WandaVision's finale was short lived, as she was the primary antagonist of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While she atoned in the movie's final moments, she spent most of its runtime as a cold-blooded killer who would do anything to reunite with her sons.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The next two Avengers movies aren't on the 2025 movie release list, so fans will likely have to continue waiting for official news from the studio. Hopefully we get a Wanda Maximoff update sooner rather than later.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Why We Should Stop Comparing Thunderbolts* To The Suicide Squad, According To Sebastian Stan
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Got Real About The Series' Negative Reactions, And How Its Creator Just 'Knew That Was Going To Happen'