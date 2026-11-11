Florence Pugh Wore One More Perfect East Of Eden Dress For A Cover, And It’s Not To Be Missed

Florence Pugh has always been a darling dresser in the celebrity fashion realm. She goes through phases, sometimes she’s going full punk rock sheer and “freeing the nipple” , sometimes she’s trying out capelets and other unique fashion trends. Lately, she’s been throwing on a series of ruffled and romantic looks with large volume in their silhouettes. It’s all in the name of East of Eden, her popular Netflix limited series that’s as dramatic in scope as her fashion has been. This week, she graced us one more beautiful dress, and it’s not to be missed.

East of Eden has been out for well over a month now, but it’s still finding its footing on Netflix’s Top 10 list. Florence Pugh isn’t over promoting it, either. She recently did a cover story with Elle for their Women In Hollywood issue. She also does have Dune: Part 3 and Avengers: Doomsday coming up , but the pink dress she wore was definitely one for the East of Eden books.

I just can’t imagine Yelena Belova in pink. Particularly not a pink Rodarte dress with Bulgari jewelry.

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For the issue, Pugh was styled by Alex White, and the pink silk taffeta they chose is so memorable. Sure, she wore a white dress for the mag, too, but all I want to think about is how wearing that dress felt. It’s fitted in the right places, and voluminous in the right places. It’s a flattering color. It’s so feminine. It’s the perfect way to wrap a year that included a lot of big budget projects and this one perfect cherry on the 2026 TV schedule . She’s said she loves doing both big and small projects (and presumably dressing for both).

There’s something so magical about doing those big, stonkingly large movies with budgets and costumes and sets, because those are the films that I remember watching when I was a kid. But I’m not one thing. I also love doing really small things. I love how they both feed my soul.

Pugh was being highlighted as part of the Women in Hollywood issue, and her cover story sat alongside nods to some of Hollywood’s other finest: Samantha Morton, Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Debicki, Penelope Cruz, Rosalind Eleazar, Julianne Moore, Inde Navarrette. That’s not a bad group to be involved in.

The actress told the outlet her big mantra in life is that she “tries to be brave at least once a day,” and when it comes to her fashion choices, I’d say that’s certainly true. She wasn’t exactly method dressing for this East of Eden tour, but I’d argue all of her looks fit the vibe, and with so many more red carpets coming up, I can’t wait to see what Dunesday is going to bring to the table.