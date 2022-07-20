Man Who Shot Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Was Accidentally Released, Is Considered Armed And Dangerous

The Lady Gaga dognapping incident was one of the biggest stories in 2021. A year after the traumatic crime, there was a major development in April when it was revealed one of the alleged perpetrators was mistakenly released. After the surprise news surfaced, a new development emerged in the search for them. Following that accidentally release, the man who allegedly shot the pop superstar’s dog walker is now considered armed and dangerous.

The latest news came from the U.S. Marshals. The organization described the alleged gunman James Howard Jackson as “armed and dangerous” after his unexpected jail release. His unplanned release came courtesy of a clerical error leading to him getting released from jail on April 6. The alleged gunman had been in custody since being arrested in April 2021. After searching for the 19-year-old man for months, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Major Crime Team enlisted the U.S. Marshals to help them in their search. The law enforcement agency is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who knows of the alleged offender’s whereabouts.

James Jackson was one of five individuals arrested in connection with the shooting and dognapping. According to reports, Jackson was the gunman who shot Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer. He along with two other assailants were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery. When the incident happened, Fischer was out walking the Golden Globe-winning actress’s three French bulldogs during the evening when he was reportedly approached by the gunman and his crew. Not only did Fischer get shot but two of the French bulldogs, Koji and Gustave, were kidnapped. At the time, the Grammy winner was in Italy shooting the biographical drama House of Gucci. She was reportedly distraught over the whole incident. Luckily, the pop star was reunited with her fur babies after they were found and rescued.

Immediately after the harrowing incident, Fischer received medical attention where he kept followers updated on his recovery process during his hospital stay. Gaga’s dog walker did break down what happened the night of the incident. Eventually, he was released from the hospital, which he celebrated with a dance and gratitude. While he could celebrate surviving the near-death experience, the ordeal left Hollywood pet owners in fear for their pets’ lives, leading to pet security getting more intense as dog walking firms took multiple precautions to make sure dogs and their employees were safe.

The authorities are looking to have James Jackson back in custody soon. Of course, the U.S. Marshals and the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department are looking for any help about Jackson’s current whereabouts. You can do your part by contacting the LA Sheriff’s Department at (562) 755-9717 or Task Force (626) 590-3207. The U.S. Marshals can be contacted through its Office of Public Affairs at (703) 740-1699 if you spot the alleged offender. If calling isn’t your thing, you can download and use the USMS Tips app to send any tips on any sightings of Jackson.